On the special occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Bihar Industries Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain appealed to his Muslim friends to identify their "friends and enemies." While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the BJP leader said that organisations like the Popular Front of India (PFI) are trying to provoke them and emotionally blackmail them. He assured his Muslim community friends that there is no better place for them than India and no better leader than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who believes in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

Bihar Minister and BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain told Republic TV, "I want to appeal to my Muslim friends to identify who are your friends and your enemies. PM Modi believes in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. Organisations like PFI are provoking you. There are also some leaders who will try to emotionally blackmail you and provoke you."

"I want to tell you that India is a very safe country. For Muslim people, there is no better place than India, no better friend than Hindus, and no better leader than PM Modi. The Prime Minister is doing good work for them," he added.

Muslim body warns of possible escalation ahead of Eid

Bihar Minister Hussain's statement comes a day after a Muslim group wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging the role of PFI in riots across India. In a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, Sufi Khanqah Association alleged that there was direct/indirect involvement of PFI in most of the incidents from the Hijab row, to the Ram Navami violence in North and West India.

"Sufi Khanqah Association, the largest organisation of Sufis in India, is constantly being warned about the chaotic activities of the extremist organisation, PFI. Since the launch of the Save democracy campaign by PFI on January 25, 2022, communal incidents have come to light continuously across the country, with the direct/indirect involvement of PFI in most of the incidents brought to light by the investigating agencies," said Sufi Mohd Kausar Hasan Majidi in his letter.

Additionally, the letter also alleged that the Ram Navami-led violence in North India may be repeated by the PFI in South India at the time of Eid. It said that provocative statements by PFI leader Mohammad Shakeef at an Iftar party in Mysore were indicative that untoward incidents may break out around the time.

Image: Republic World