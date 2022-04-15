Bihar Minister Slams Jitan Ram Manjhi; 'Ram Is Nation's Guiding Principle, The Only Truth'

Bihar Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary, on Friday, slammed former Chief Minister and the chief of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Jitan Ram Manjhi for his controversial remarks about Lord Ram earlier in the day. While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Choudhary said that we are from the lineage of Lord Ram and such statements are quite 'unfortunate'.

Samrat Choudhary told Republic Media Network, "Such statements are unfortunate. We are from the lineage of Lord Ram. Lord Ram is the only truth. He is the guiding principle of this country."

"It is very unfortunate that someone is saying such things. They should understand it's because of Lord Ram only that things are working well. Without him, nothing would happen," he added.

Jitan Ram Manjhi quips 'Lord Ram wasn't God'

Jitan Ram Manjhi, on Friday, while addressing a public event which was organised to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, said that he did not believe in Ram as God, and called him a "character created by Tulsidas and Valmiki" to spread their message. "They wrote the Ramayan and there are many good lessons in their writings. We believe that. We believe in Tulsidas and Valmiki, not Ram," said the HAM chief.

"If you believe in Ram, then the story we always heard is that Ram ate fruit tasted by Shabari. You will not eat the fruit we bite into but at least eat what we touch," Manjhi said, referring to the caste divide in the country. There are only two castes in this world, he said, which are 'rich and poor'.

Just several hours later, taking a strong objection to Manjhi's comment, a senior leader in BJP and Member of Parliament Sushil Kumar Modi took to Twitter and hit back at the former Minister. He tweeted, "Lord Ram was such a great personality that not only India but also the culture of many countries including Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia was affected by his life," further highlighting that Valmiki covered his life in Ramayana and the proof of his existence is available from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka's Ram Setu. "No one should hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus by making unflattering statements on him."

मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम श्रीराम भारतीय इतिहास, संस्कृति और परम्परा के नायक ही नहीं, हमारे पुरखा हैं। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) April 15, 2022

