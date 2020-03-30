Bihar Minister Slams CMs Kejriwal & Yogi For Sending Migrant Labourers To State Borders

Bihar Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha slammed Delhi and UP government for violating the lockdown by sending Bihari migrant labourers to the borders of Bihar. UP and Delhi Governments had arranged buses for migrant labourers, who wanted to go back to their native place in Bihar. The buses dropped the labourers on the bordering district of Bihar.

Sanjay Jha while speaking to Republic TV said, "Sending migrant labourers on the bordering district of Bihar, by the UP and Delhi govt is a complete violation of the lockdown declared by the Prime Minister. The Delhi and UP govt arranged for buses for labourers by making a public announcement. Many labourers from my constituency called me and told me that they were asked to come to Anand Vihar Bus terminal in Delhi. When these labourers came on the borders of Bihar, we had arranged for relief camps with food and accommodation, but none wanted to stay in the camp."

"Thereafter we were left with no option but to arrange for buses and sent around 25,000 labours yesterday to their respective villages and they will be made to stay in schools in quarantine for 14 days. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his reservations to people who matter in Delhi including Union Home Minister Amit Shah for violation of lockdown. Bihar will face the tragedy of COVID-19 if it spreads at the village level. Its injustice with Bihar. The video of Anand Vihar is like the picture during the time of partition in 1947," he added.

Violation of lockdown by Delhi and UP govt

Around 25,000 labourers were sent to their respective villages in vehicles organized by the Bihar govt. The Principal Secretary of Disaster Management Pratyaya Amrit said, "we have sent all the labourers to their villages - those who arrived on the bordering district of Bihar like Siwan, Gopalganj, Nawada, Saran. After repeated request, they did not stay at the relief camp made by Bihar govt. They will be made to stay in quarantine home arranged by Bihar govt in the respective districts the labourers belong to."

After the declaration of 21 days lockdown by PM Modi, lakhs of migrant labourers started moving back to their villages in Bihar on foot. Thereafter, violating the lockdown, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath & and Delhi CM Kejriwal arranged buses for the migrant labourers which dropped them on the borders of Bihar. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already expressed his reservation to the Union Home Minister for the violation of lockdown by Delhi and UP govt.

