Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav Allegedly Assaults Hotel Staff, BJP Shares Video

The spokesperson of BJP in Bihar, Nikhil Anand, shared a video of Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Twitter in which he can be seen standing in a hotel and the manager of the staff can be seen allegedly kneeling in front of him.

Nikhil Anand while sharing the video wrote that, “The nature and signature of a man does not change. In Varanasi, Bihar government minister Tej Pratap Yadav created ruckus in the local hotel, intimidated the employees and made the manager kneel down and apologize. Along with this, he ran away leaving behind ₹50,000 as arrears. The power gained through family gets on the head,” (translated) (sic)

आदमी का नेचर और सिग्नेचर नहीं बदलता है।



बनारस में बिहार सरकार के मंत्री तेज प्रताप यादव ने स्थानीय होटल में आतंक मचाया, कर्मचारियों को डराया- धमकाया और मैनेजर को घुटने टेकवाकर माफी मँगवाया। साथ ही ₹50000 बकाया लगाकर भाग खड़े हुए।



परिवार की बदौलत मिली सत्ता सर चढ़कर बोलती है। pic.twitter.com/UvS3sUOz9S — Nikhil Anand (@NikhilAnandBJP) April 11, 2023

What transpired before the incident?

Tej Pratap Yadav is the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of Bihar and also the son of ex-Chief Minister Lalu Yadav. Tej Pratap Yadav, while in Varanasi, had alleged on Friday that the hotel staff had thrown his luggage out of the hotel room where he was staying. He alleged that without informing him, his luggage was kept at the hotel reception. Tej Pratap informed the Varanasi Commissionerate Police about this whole episode late at night at around 12:30 pm.

A complaint was given in writing against the Arcadia hotel management. Following this, the police had also investigated the matter. Regarding this matter, ACP Santosh Kumar Singh of Varanasi had said that Tej Pratap Yadav had booked the room only for April 6, but he did not vacate the room. The same room was booked by another person. Due to the room being locked at night, the hotel management took out the belongings from the room to give the room to the other person.

The hotel administration attempted to placate Tej Pratap Yadav after the police arrived, but Tej Pratap simply handed the police the document with his complaint and left. The assistant of Tej Pratap Yadav accused the hotel staff of opening his room without permission, going through his stuff, and throwing them away in a report received by the police team of the Sigra police station region. It was also stated that it was dangerous for the security of Tej Pratap Yadav.

Tej Pratap Yadav had come to Varanasi on a personal tour and had gone to Assi Ghat for a night walk, and was shocked after seeing his belongings at the reception when he returned.