Bihar Minister Threatens To Probe Nitish Kumar's Longtime Deputy Sushil Modi's Assets

Bihar Mines and Geology Minister and RJD leader Ramanand Yadav on Friday asserted that he will get former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi's assets investigated.

While speaking to the press, the Bihar Minister said, "They were accused of not doing a review in Bihar, we will get it done. I mentioned earlier that this review is not done here. Whatever is appropriate for the public interest, we will do that. We'll act as per the mines department. What will Sushil Modi do against us? They know this is Patna West. From here all the IAS and IPS officers are commanded in the whole of Bihar. I was MLA twice from that area (1985 & 1990). He is calling us Baahubali. We have both the support of people (Baahu) and strength (Bali), but what is he trying to say with this?"

Asserting that he will order a probe over the ex-Dy CM's assets, Yadav added, "They have captured Lodipur's land. We will investigate this. After this, whatever is revealed in the probe, will come before the public."

This comes three days after Sushil Modi wistfully praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for making Tejashwi Yadav the new Deputy Chief Minister, stating that he acted intelligently by giving Tejashwi a 'plaything'. Sushil Modi has long served as Nitish Kumar's Deputy CM in the past and is known to have been a key cog in keeping the JD(U)-BJP alliance ticking, before he moved to Delhi to become a Rajya Sabha MP after the 2020 polls.

Mahagathbandhan alliance forms Bihar govt

Meanwhile, on August 16, new ministers were inducted into the CM Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet. All 31 state Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan at the Raj Bhavan. Janata Dal (United) leaders Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Bijendra Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Tej Pratap Yadav, Alok Mehta, and Congress' Afaque Alam took oath in the first batch of Bihar cabinet expansion. Others included JD(U) MLAs Leshi Singh, Madan Sahni, and RJD's Lalit Kumar Yadav, Anita Devi, and Sudhakar Singh. The RJD has received 16 cabinet berths, while the JDU received 11.

CM Nitish Kumar retained the Home portfolio, and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will be in charge of Health, Road Construction, Urban Development & Housing, and Rural Works. His brother Tej Pratap has been allocated Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

Nitish Kumar took another U-turn on August 9 and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again.