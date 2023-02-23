Bihar Minister's Remark On Army Triggers Outrage; BJP Hits Out, JD(U) Dissociates

Surendra Prasad Yadav, senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar minister, once again shocked everyone with a disgraceful remark on the Armed Forces, while trying to criticise the Agniveer Scheme. The latest controversial remark by the minister has come up in the backdrop of ongoing political battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Janata Dal United (JDU)- RJD alliance in the state.



Bihar Minister Surendra Prasad Yadav, while attacking PM Modi-led central government over Agniveer scheme, made a very controversial remark, which has triggered a new political tussle in the state. While the minister is facing an all round backlash from the opposition, the alliance party JDU has also distanced itself from the controversial remark.

BJP demands action against Yadav

BJP has hit out hard against the RJD leader and has called on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav to take action. A local BJP leader said Surendra Prasad Yadav makes comments of the sort to gain publicity, since he does nothing in his ministry. "We should not take him seriously, since he doesn't take himself seriously. He had stated earlier that if BJP wins the general elections, he will resign, but did nothing when the BJP won the polls."

Surendra Prasad Yadav, who hails from Bihar's Gaya district and is the minister of excise and industry in the Bihar cabinet, has a number of criminal cases filed against him.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur said, "First of all he should look at himself and at the criminal cases lodged against him. He does not have a good political record."

JD(U) distances itself

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has distanced himself from the Bihar minister's remarks. "We have a difference of opinion over the Agniveer scheme. But such scathing remarks about the Indian Army are highly unacceptable and we condemn it. This is wrong and no citizen of the country should make such remarks against the Army."

"Our party does not support such statements on the Indian Army. Remarks should be made over policy related matters, but making such remarks is wrong," the JD(U) leader said.

Denying to comment over, any action be taken against the minister, JDU leader said, "It is upto RJD to decide, if they want to take any action in the matter. It's entirely RJD's internal matter and I am no one to comment on it. However, I feel that one should refrain from making such ugly remarks. There was a time, when no one used to comment on army and foreign police, but now, such comments have started becoming a part of the politics and everyone is getting involved."

RJD calls outrage 'propaganda'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said, "This is propaganda of BJP and they only do this. They distort and present the facts according to them. We are proud of the army and we see them with respect."