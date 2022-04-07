Bihar MLC Election Result 2022: NDA Sweeps Polls Winning 12 Of 24 Seats; RJD Settles For 6

UPDATE AT 19:45

NDA wins 12, RJD 6 and independents 6 in the Bihar Member Legislative Council Election. In these elections, the elected representatives of local bodies were voters.

UPDATE AT 17:30

BJP bags 8 seats, JDU 5, RJD 5, Congress 1, RLJP 1 and Independent 4.

UPDATE AT 16:30

NDA takes its lead to 13, RJD far behind at six, Congress gets two seats and independents three.

UPDATE AT 15:55

BJP candidate Dilip Jaiswal wins Purnia-Araria-Kishanganj legislative council seat. He got 6,943 votes and defeated the RJD candidate who got 1,601 votes.

UPDATE AT 15:40

RJD candidate Vinod Jaiswal wins MLC seat in Siwan.

UPDATE AT 15: 25

RJD loses MLC seat in Gopalganj.

UPDATE AT 15:00

Of the total 24 seats, the NDA has won 12, RJD 6, Congress 2, and Independents 2. Official results are yet to be declared.

UPDATE AT 14:50

BJP candidate Santosh Kumar Singh defeated RJD's Krishna Kumar Singh from Sasaram.

UPDATE AT 14:45

RJD candidate Kumar Nagendra alias Rinku Yadav has won from Gaya defeating JDU candidate by 528 votes.

UPDATE AT 14:15

BJP candidate Tarun Kumar has won from Samastipur seat. He got 3,338 votes against RJD candidate Roma Bharti's 1,817 votes.

UPDATE AT 13:45

JDU's Reena Devi has won the MLC election from Nalanda

NDA candidate Radha Charan Sah has won the Ara-Bhojpur-Buxar seat by 1,043 votes, against RJD candidate Anil Samrat

The counting of votes for 24 MLC seats of Bihar Legislative Council is underway. So far, the poll results of Muzaffarpur and Gopalganj have been declared and several JD(U) and BJP candidates have won in their respective seats. Voting in 24 local authority constituencies was held on April 4 via ballot paper, amid heavy security.

Bihar legislative council consists of a total of 75 seats. The current strength of MLCs is however 51, as 24 seats from the local bodies' quota have been vacant since July 2021.

Bihar MLC Election 2022 results so far

BJP candidate Dilip Jaiswal has won Purnia-Araria-Kishanganj legislative council seat.

JDU candidate Valmiki Singh has faced defeat in Patna.

NDA candidate Dileep Singh has won by 284 votes from Aurangabad.

BJP candidate Rajeev Singh has won the Gopalganj seat by just 20 votes. Singh received 1,786 votes against RJD candidate who got 1,766 votes.

JDU candidate Dinesh Singh has defeated RJD candidate in Muzaffarnagar. Dinesh has got 5171 votes while RJD's Shambhu got 767 votes.

RJD candidate Kartik Kumar has won from the Patna constituency against JDU candidate Valmiki Singh

NDA candidate Ashok Agarwal has won the Legislative Council in Katihar by more than 200 votes

NDA wins from Vaishali, RJD leading in Munger

NDA candidate Bhushan Kumar has defeated RJD candidate Subodh Rai in Vaishali by 603 votes

In Munger, RJD's candidate Ajay Kumar Singh is leading over NDA's Sanjay Prasad

Bihar MLC Election 2022

Among the NDA allies, BJP is contesting on 12 seats, followed by JD(U) on 11 seats, and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (led by Pashupati Paras) is contesting one seat. Meanwhile, from the Opposition, RJD is contesting 23 seats, its ally CPI is contesting one seat. The Congress is contesting solo on 16 seats out of 24.

The Bihar MLC seats that went to polls on April 4 are Nalanda, Gaya-Jahanabad-Arwal, Bhojpur-Buxar, Narwada, Rohtas-Kaimur, Begusarai-Khagaria, Saharsa-Madhepura-Supaul, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, West Champaran, Darbhanga, Patna, Vaishali, Sitamarhi-Sheohar, Samastipur, Munger-Jamui-Lakhisarai-Sheikhpura, Katihar, Bhagalpur-Banka, Madhubani, Purnea-Araria-Kishanganj, east Champaran and Muzaffarpur.