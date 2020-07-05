Bihar: MoS Home Exudes Confidence Over Assembly Polls Win; Rebukes Rumours Of NDA Rift

Months ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections, Union Minister for Home affairs Nityanand Rai, on Sunday, hit out at the Congress and RJD for spreading rumours that all is not well within the NDA and stated that the ruling alliance was in order and "will fight the forthcoming Assembly elections in Bihar together". This statement comes after Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh, during a video conference meeting with party leader Rahul Gandhi, stated that Ram Vilas Paswan was in touch with him and the high command was not giving time to meet and discuss the possible alliance.

While addressing a virtual rally in Purnea, Bihar, Rai exuded confidence in performing well in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, adding that NDA will jointly contest elections and repeat the performance of 2010 Assembly election again in 2020.

"I want to tell the leaders of the RJD and the Congress that they should not spread rumours and should worry about their grand alliance. There is no split in the NDA, we are one and we will jointly contest elections and repeat the performance of 2010 Assembly election again in 2020."

"We will not only perform well in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state but also, we will win more than 220 seats and once again, the NDA government will be formed in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar," Rai added.

The Minister further attacked the RJD and asked a question that Lalu Prasad Yadav once said that "we will not compromise with the Congress", but contrary to the promise made with Jaiprakash Narayan, the RJD has gone and sat in the lap of the Congress. "The people of Bihar will not forgive RJD for such betrayal with Jaiprakash Narayan," he said further.

Bihar Assembly Elections

Bihar is going to polls in October-November this year. As BJP lost in Delhi, all eyes are set on former party chief Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar -led JDU. While Kumar faces strong anti-incumbency, RJD - Bihar's main opposition has lost the lusture it once had due to the absence of it's chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. However, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav has been amplyfying its attack against the BJP government and has been portrayed as the CM candidate of the Mahagathbandhan. Meanwhile, former JDU vice president Prashant Kishor has also claimed that he is working at 'ground level' for the development of Bihar. In a twist of sorts, London-based Pushpam Priya Choudhary, the daughter of JDU leader Binod Choudhary, on March 8 declared herself as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

In the 2015 assembly polls, CM Nitish Kumar's JDU, then a part of the Mahagathbandhan won 71 seats, Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD won 80 seats, and Congress won 27 seats. The BJP which fought the elections alone after Kumar in 2013 broke the 17-year-old alliance won a mere 53 seats out of 157 contested. However, the saffron party came back to power when Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan and once again stitched an alliance with the BJP.

