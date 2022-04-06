Bihar: NDA Rift In Open As BJP & JDU Spar Over Nitish Kumar's Future As CM After 2025

The rift between allies BJP and JDU showed no signs of abating as both parties sparred over Nitish Kumar's future as the Bihar Chief Minister beyond 2025. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal indicated that his party could rethink its strategy of projecting Kumar as the CM face of NDA in the 2025 Assembly election. Barring for a short period between May 2014 and February 2015, the former JDU chief has been the Bihar CM since 2005. Responding to Jaiswal, JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha made it clear that Kumar will continue to be the CM candidate even in 2025.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said, "Any BJP worker from Kashmir to Kanyakumari proves himself when he is given any responsibility. It is 2022 now and we have a pact. Permutation combinations can change with time. But there is clarity that we had fought the 2020 election with the promise that we will make Nitish Kumar the CM."

In response, Kushwaha mentioned, "What happens even if they have leaders? In JDU too, there are leaders who can occupy top positions from Bihar to Delhi. The people of Bihar have given a mandate to Nitish Kumar for 5 years. He has been (CM) for 15-17 years. As per our Constitution, the mandate is only for 5 years. Nitish Kumar is the CM and the leader of the alliance in Bihar. This is the decision of the BJP's tallest leader- i.e the PM. If any other person says something like this, then he is speaking against the PM's decision."

"If some leader in BJP has some confusion, he should talk to their central leadership. The central leadership should check such activities because the purpose of the government ultimately is the service of the people. If such statements cause confusion and a wrong message goes to the people, it is the responsibility of the BJP central leaders to stop this," the JDU National Parliamentary Board president appealed to the JP Nadda-led party.

JDU's diminished role in Bihar

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05 percent as against that of 56.66 percent in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against the 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JDU, and Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively.

LJP is believed to have damaged JDU's prospects in 32 seats despite bagging a solitary seat. BJP winning more seats than JDU for the first time in a Bihar Assembly election led to the buzz that JDU's clout in the alliance will reduce. The first sign of the BJP's assertion came to the fore when two of its 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as the Deputy CMs.