Bihar: Nitish Kumar Plays Down Iftar Party Attendance; Avers 'nothing Political Nor New'

Following the buzz over Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's visit to former CM Rabri Devi's residence for attending an Iftar party, speculations have already started making rounds on a possible rift between the ruling JDU and its coalition partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In addition to this, the remarks of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has also fuelled the speculations.

However, refuting the rumours and the buzz, the Bihar Chief Minister has now clarified his stance stating that it was nothing but a mutual gathering for everyone involved. While speaking to the media on Saturday, CM Nitish Kumar said, "Many people are invited to such Iftar parties. What connection does it have with politics? We also hold an Iftar party and invite everyone to it."

Further adding that it has nothing to do with politics, he said, "They invited me that's why I visited. Every leader visits when someone organises a iIftar party. This is not new thing."

Many people are invited to such Iftar parties. What connection does it have with politics? We also hold an Iftar party and invite everyone to it: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on attending Iftar at former Bihar CM & RJD leader Rabri Devi's residence in Patna yesterday pic.twitter.com/HmHZhULyxL — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

Ealier on Friday, just hours after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav got a bail in the fodder scam case, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was seen attending an Iftar party on the invite of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi. As evident in the picture shared by ANI, the Janata Dal (United) supremo can be seen donning a 'topi' while sitting alongside Tej Pratap and Tejashwi, the sons of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, and further relishing the food being served.

Tej Pratap claims holding secret talks with Bihar CM

Following this, the statements made by Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav left more tongues wagging over the speculations. Speaking on the Chief Minister's visit to the party, Tej Pratap said that he had secret talks with Kumar further adding that they will form government in the state.

#WATCH Patna: Earlier I had put up 'No Entry' board (for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar), & now I have put up Entry 'Nitish Chacha Ji' board, so he came... Since he came, govt will be formed...will form govt, it's a secret. I had a word with Nitish Ji secretly: Tej Pratap Yadav,RJD (22.4) pic.twitter.com/XDKSAkyMwA — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

"Earlier I had put up 'No Entry' board (for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar), and now I have put up Entry 'Nitish Chacha Ji' board, so he came... Since he came, govt will be formed...will form govt, it's a secret. I had a word with Nitish Ji secretly", he said.

Image: PTI/ANI