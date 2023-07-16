'Bihar Police Lathicharge Was Pre-planned': BJP MP Manoj Tiwari After Party Worker's Death

In a press conference over lathicharge on BJP workers in Patna, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that the lathicharge by the Bihar police on the opposition members was pre-planned to beat BJP workers or to rather kill them. Manoj Tiwari, a member of the BJP committee formed on Bihar police lathicharge, was addressing a press conference over lathi charge which reportedly claimed the life of Vijay Singh, a BJP worker.

The BJP claimed that Vijay Singh passed away after suffering severe injuries in a police lathicharge while party supporters were leading a protest march to the Bihar Assembly to voice their displeasure with the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led administration.

Manoj Twiari stated in the press conference, "It was pre-planned to beat BJP workers on July 13 or rather to kill them. Suddenly the route (of the protest) was changed and tear gas, water cannon, and lathi charge were used..."

BJP appoints inquiry committee

JP Nadda, the national president of the BJP, appointed a four-person inquiry committee to look into the death of party leader Vijay Singh in Patna, which was allegedly caused by a police lathi charge on Thursday, July 13.

Raghubar Das, former chief minister of Jharkhand, is one of the four members of the inquiry committee, along with three BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Vishnu Dayal Ram, and Sunita Duggal.

The BJP national president will receive a report from the investigation panel's members once they visit the capital of Bihar and gather data, the party announced in a formal statement.

BJP compares Nitish Kumar to General Dyer

The BJP made a number of demands at the protest demonstration, including a change to the state's teacher recruitment policy.

In order to prevent protesting BJP officials and workers from marching to the Assembly, the party said that during the rally, the police fired tear gas shells and turned on the water cannon at them, the ANI reported.

The Bihar government was harshly criticised earlier on Friday by Union Minister Nityanand Rai over the alleged police crackdown on the BJP protest. Rai compared the Bihar chief minister to Brigadier General Reginald Dyer, who was responsible for the infamous Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919, and demanded Nitish's resignation.

The union minister asserted that "Jungle Raj 3" was in control in Bihar and that Nitish Kumar, the state's chief minister, was to blame for the tragedy.

"Our workers were protesting peacefully to demand a change in the policy for the recruitment of teachers. The police crackdown on us, at the behest of the state government, was barbaric. It could only be compared to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on the watch of General Dyer, or the atrocities committed at the behest of (West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee and the Congress," he added.

