Bihar Political Crisis LIVE: Nitish Kumar Targets PM Modi, Tejashwi Makes 'bumper' Promise

After JD(U) officially walked out of NDA in Bihar, Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned as the Chief Minister of the state, paving the way for the formation of the Mahagathbandhan alliance with RJD and Congress in the state. On the other hand, BJP has accused him and his party of betraying the NDA as well as the people of Bihar. The JDU-RJD led 'Mahagathbandhan' will take oath at 2 PM on Wednesday.

22:57 IST, August 10th 2022
Shatrughan Sinha claims BJP was planning 'big khela' in Bihar

Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha, who previously represented the Patna Sahib constituency in Parliament, said that the BJP was planning something big in the state but did not give details, calling it a "sensitive" issue.

"BJP government was planning a big khela in Bihar. We have come to know this through reliable sources. Two-three ministers were also involved in that. I cannot reveal much yet as it is a sensitive issue," Sinha said. Read Full Story.

21:56 IST, August 10th 2022
BJP's Ravi Shankar charges Nitish of siding with "corruption, Congressism"; RJD says "ghar wapasi"

As Nitish Kumar dumped his ally BJP to form a new government with Mahagathbandhan including RJD in Bihar, former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday questioned the change of stance by the JD(U) leader while also accusing him of siding with "corruption and Congressism".

Prasad also asked if Kumar's politics which is around "non-Congressism", has finished, adding that it was the BJP that made him a big leader.

The remarks of the BJP leader came hours before the swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar as the Bihar Chief Minister for the 8th time.

However, RJD leader Manoj Jha called the move a "ghar wapasi of 2017-2020 mandate".

21:13 IST, August 10th 2022
Political developments in Bihar will affect BJP's poll prospects in 2024: Yogendra Yadav

The political developments in Bihar have dramatically changed the 2024 Lok Sabha polls scenario, especially for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Swaraj India Party president Yogendra Yadav said on Wednesday.

He also said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has become defunct as many allies of the BJP have deserted the saffron party one after another.
 

20:13 IST, August 10th 2022
We are seeking common minimum programme in Bihar: CPIML(L)

The CPIML (L) Wednesday said it is seeking a common minimum programme from the new Bihar government while promising outside support to it.  

We are proposing that a common minimum programme of the new government be created, Dipankar Bhattacharya, general secretary of the CPIML (L) said at a press conference held here on Wednesday.

"We do not wish to be in the ministry," Bhattacharya said, while promising "creative and critical cooperation from outside" to the new government in Bihar.

He said that the party will provide policy inputs and help the government in policy making and implementation.
 

18:27 IST, August 10th 2022
BJP has shown its true colours: Shiv Sena on Sushil Kumar Modi's 'break' remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shown its true colours, the Shiv Sena said on Wednesday as former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi's remarks that BJP "broke" the Uddhav Thackeray-led party triggered a war of words.        

Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve, who was appointed the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday, said the BJP's strategy is to form an alliance with a party and then weaken it. 

The BJP has shown its true colours, he said while responding to a query on Sushil Kumar Modi's remarks. 
 

18:06 IST, August 10th 2022
Chhattisgarh CM takes a dig at BJP after fall of NDA Govt in Bihar

 

17:17 IST, August 10th 2022
First visuals of Tejashwi Yadav meeting his mother after ceremony

 

 

16:25 IST, August 10th 2022
BJP coins new jibe for Nitish Kumar, calls him 'Kalturam'

"Today 'Palturam' became 'Kalturam'. I came to know that Lalu Yadav congratulated him (Nitish Kumar). Lalu Yadav once tweeted that he is a snake, like a snake sheds its skin, he sheds his alliance and takes a new one every two years," Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh said in Patna. 
 

16:02 IST, August 10th 2022
JD(U) holds press conference after forming government in Bihar

'Everyone supported us today': JDU holds news briefing after Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for the 8th time; tune in to watch it here -  

 

15:53 IST, August 10th 2022
Tejashwi Yadav makes 'grand' promises after swearing-in ceremony

"Bihar did what country needs to do. We've shown them a way. Our fight has been against unemployment. Our CM felt pain of poor & youth. We'll give bumper jobs within one month to poor & youth, it'll be something so grand that its never happened before," said Bihar Dy CM, Tejashwi Yadav.

15:34 IST, August 10th 2022
Tejaswi Yadav reaches Rabri Devi's residence

Tejaswi Yadav has reached the residence of Rabri Devi following his oath-taking ceremony as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. Celebrations were witnessed outside the Rabri residence.

 

15:18 IST, August 10th 2022
Mehbooba Mufti congratulates MGB Govt

 

14:43 IST, August 10th 2022
Nitish Kumar targets PM Modi

Hinting at national ambitions, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar averred, "Whether I am CM or not, he (Narendra Modi) won't be PM in 2024". He added, "I would like all (opposition) to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (on PM post)".

 

14:38 IST, August 10th 2022
Tejashwi Yadav takes dig at BJP's dharna

Taking a dig at BJP's dharna over the formation of the Mahagatbandhan government, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said, " When the time was to give special status to Bihar, (you didn't do anything). You are still in power at the Centre. Stage a dharna in Delhi outside the Prime Minister's Office." 

 

14:29 IST, August 10th 2022
Tejashwi Yadav's family elated

The family of Bihar's Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav expressed their delight after the oath ceremony. "I thank everyone," said his wife Rajshri "It's good for the people of Bihar, I thank them. All are happy," ex-CM Rabri Devi said. 

 

14:23 IST, August 10th 2022
Nitish Kumar addresses media after becoming CM

Speaking to the media after taking oath as the Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar said, "I didn't want to become CM after the elections but I was given the responsibility... and you saw what was happening recently". He also vowed to strengthen opposition politics. 

 

14:11 IST, August 10th 2022
Tejashwi Yadav takes over as Deputy CM

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was sworn in as the new Deputy CM of Bihar by Governor Phagu Chauhan. 

 

14:07 IST, August 10th 2022
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM

Nitish Kumar took oath as the CM of Bihar for a record 8th time. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Phagu Chauhan.

 

14:05 IST, August 10th 2022
Bihar Governor arrives

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan arrived at the Raj Bhawan. Nitish Kumar's oath-taking ceremony to commence shortly.

 

 

13:58 IST, August 10th 2022
Nitish Kumar & Tejashwi Yadav arrive

Top leaders including Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav arrived at the Raj Bhawan in Patna for the oath-taking ceremony.

 

13:49 IST, August 10th 2022
Countdown for oath-taking begins

The countdown is on for the swearing-in of the new Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.

 

13:35 IST, August 10th 2022
Sharad Pawar hails Nitish Kumar's decision

Speaking to the media, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar hailed Nitish Kumar for severing ties with JDU. He opined, "The BJP national president made a speech somewhere recently and he himself said that regional parties have no future. They will cease to exist. And only our party will remain in the country. One thing is clear from this. Nitish Kumar complained that BJP is slowly finishing its allies. A big example of that of a big party like the Akali Dal in Punjab. A big leader like Parkash Singh Badal was with them. Today, that party is on the verge of extinction. Shiv Sena and BJP were together in Maharashtra for many years. Today, BJP has tried to weaken the Shiv Sena by dividing it. Eknath Shinde and others helped them." 

He elaborated, "The same situation was visible in Bihar. Nitish Kumar is a leader who has acceptance among people. In the last election, Nitish Kumar and BJP contested together. But BJP has one more specialty. It comes together at the time of election and tries to ensure that less number of candidates of the ally get elected. The Bihar CM was vigilant, tendered his resignation and decided to part ways with BJP. " 

13:20 IST, August 10th 2022
Sushil Modi trashes JDU's claim

Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi held a press briefing and hit back at JDU over its claim that RCP Singh had become a Union Minister without the consent of Nitish Kumar. Tune in to watch -

 

13:20 IST, August 10th 2022
Governor asks government to prove majority in 14 days

As per sources, Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan asked the Nitish Kumar-led government to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly within 14 days' time. 

12:48 IST, August 10th 2022
Nitish Cabinet to have 35 Ministers: Sources

The newly formed Mahagatbandhan government in Bihar is likely to have 35 Ministers including CM Nitish Kumar. While RJD will have 15 Ministers, JDU will have to settle for 13 Ministerial berths. On the other hand, Congress and HAM(S) might get 4 and 1 Ministries respectively.

 

12:31 IST, August 10th 2022
Sushil Kumar Modi to address presser

Multiple BJP leaders called out Nitish Kumar's flip-flop politics. Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi will hold a briefing at 1 pm.

 

12:10 IST, August 10th 2022
Nitish Kumar speaks to Lalu Prasad Yadav

Sources told Republic TV that Nitish Kumar has spoken to his arch-rival Lalu Prasad Yadav. Yadav thanked him for returning to the Mahagatbandhan. As per sources, Kumar will retain the Home portfolio. 

12:10 IST, August 10th 2022
Tejashwi Yadav to visit Nitish Kumar's residence

As per sources, Tejashwi Yadav will first visit Nitish Kumar's residence with MLAs of the Mahagatbandhan and then head towards the Raj Bhavan for the oath-taking ceremony. 

12:00 IST, August 10th 2022
Mahagatbandhan seeks to oust Speaker

MLAs of the newly formed Mahagatbandhan moved a no-confidence motion against Speaker Vijay Sinha who is from BJP. 

 

11:55 IST, August 10th 2022
Protests continue in Bihar

Republic TV is reporting live from BJP's Patna protest ahead of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav's oath-taking ceremony.

 

 

