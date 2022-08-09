As Nitish Kumar dumped his ally BJP to form a new government with Mahagathbandhan including RJD in Bihar, former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday questioned the change of stance by the JD(U) leader while also accusing him of siding with "corruption and Congressism".

Prasad also asked if Kumar's politics which is around "non-Congressism", has finished, adding that it was the BJP that made him a big leader.

The remarks of the BJP leader came hours before the swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar as the Bihar Chief Minister for the 8th time.

However, RJD leader Manoj Jha called the move a "ghar wapasi of 2017-2020 mandate".