Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha, who previously represented the Patna Sahib constituency in Parliament, said that the BJP was planning something big in the state but did not give details, calling it a "sensitive" issue.
"BJP government was planning a big khela in Bihar. We have come to know this through reliable sources. Two-three ministers were also involved in that. I cannot reveal much yet as it is a sensitive issue," Sinha said. Read Full Story.
As Nitish Kumar dumped his ally BJP to form a new government with Mahagathbandhan including RJD in Bihar, former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday questioned the change of stance by the JD(U) leader while also accusing him of siding with "corruption and Congressism".
Prasad also asked if Kumar's politics which is around "non-Congressism", has finished, adding that it was the BJP that made him a big leader.
The remarks of the BJP leader came hours before the swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar as the Bihar Chief Minister for the 8th time.
However, RJD leader Manoj Jha called the move a "ghar wapasi of 2017-2020 mandate".
The political developments in Bihar have dramatically changed the 2024 Lok Sabha polls scenario, especially for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Swaraj India Party president Yogendra Yadav said on Wednesday.
He also said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has become defunct as many allies of the BJP have deserted the saffron party one after another.
The CPIML (L) Wednesday said it is seeking a common minimum programme from the new Bihar government while promising outside support to it.
We are proposing that a common minimum programme of the new government be created, Dipankar Bhattacharya, general secretary of the CPIML (L) said at a press conference held here on Wednesday.
"We do not wish to be in the ministry," Bhattacharya said, while promising "creative and critical cooperation from outside" to the new government in Bihar.
He said that the party will provide policy inputs and help the government in policy making and implementation.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shown its true colours, the Shiv Sena said on Wednesday as former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi's remarks that BJP "broke" the Uddhav Thackeray-led party triggered a war of words.
Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve, who was appointed the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday, said the BJP's strategy is to form an alliance with a party and then weaken it.
The BJP has shown its true colours, he said while responding to a query on Sushil Kumar Modi's remarks.
"Today 'Palturam' became 'Kalturam'. I came to know that Lalu Yadav congratulated him (Nitish Kumar). Lalu Yadav once tweeted that he is a snake, like a snake sheds its skin, he sheds his alliance and takes a new one every two years," Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh said in Patna.
"Bihar did what country needs to do. We've shown them a way. Our fight has been against unemployment. Our CM felt pain of poor & youth. We'll give bumper jobs within one month to poor & youth, it'll be something so grand that its never happened before," said Bihar Dy CM, Tejashwi Yadav.
Tejaswi Yadav has reached the residence of Rabri Devi following his oath-taking ceremony as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. Celebrations were witnessed outside the Rabri residence.
Hinting at national ambitions, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar averred, "Whether I am CM or not, he (Narendra Modi) won't be PM in 2024". He added, "I would like all (opposition) to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (on PM post)".
Taking a dig at BJP's dharna over the formation of the Mahagatbandhan government, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said, " When the time was to give special status to Bihar, (you didn't do anything). You are still in power at the Centre. Stage a dharna in Delhi outside the Prime Minister's Office."
The family of Bihar's Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav expressed their delight after the oath ceremony. "I thank everyone," said his wife Rajshri "It's good for the people of Bihar, I thank them. All are happy," ex-CM Rabri Devi said.
Speaking to the media after taking oath as the Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar said, "I didn't want to become CM after the elections but I was given the responsibility... and you saw what was happening recently". He also vowed to strengthen opposition politics.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was sworn in as the new Deputy CM of Bihar by Governor Phagu Chauhan.
Nitish Kumar took oath as the CM of Bihar for a record 8th time. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Phagu Chauhan.
Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan arrived at the Raj Bhawan. Nitish Kumar's oath-taking ceremony to commence shortly.
Top leaders including Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav arrived at the Raj Bhawan in Patna for the oath-taking ceremony.
The countdown is on for the swearing-in of the new Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.
Speaking to the media, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar hailed Nitish Kumar for severing ties with JDU. He opined, "The BJP national president made a speech somewhere recently and he himself said that regional parties have no future. They will cease to exist. And only our party will remain in the country. One thing is clear from this. Nitish Kumar complained that BJP is slowly finishing its allies. A big example of that of a big party like the Akali Dal in Punjab. A big leader like Parkash Singh Badal was with them. Today, that party is on the verge of extinction. Shiv Sena and BJP were together in Maharashtra for many years. Today, BJP has tried to weaken the Shiv Sena by dividing it. Eknath Shinde and others helped them."
He elaborated, "The same situation was visible in Bihar. Nitish Kumar is a leader who has acceptance among people. In the last election, Nitish Kumar and BJP contested together. But BJP has one more specialty. It comes together at the time of election and tries to ensure that less number of candidates of the ally get elected. The Bihar CM was vigilant, tendered his resignation and decided to part ways with BJP. "
As per sources, Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan asked the Nitish Kumar-led government to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly within 14 days' time.
The newly formed Mahagatbandhan government in Bihar is likely to have 35 Ministers including CM Nitish Kumar. While RJD will have 15 Ministers, JDU will have to settle for 13 Ministerial berths. On the other hand, Congress and HAM(S) might get 4 and 1 Ministries respectively.
Multiple BJP leaders called out Nitish Kumar's flip-flop politics. Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi will hold a briefing at 1 pm.
Sources told Republic TV that Nitish Kumar has spoken to his arch-rival Lalu Prasad Yadav. Yadav thanked him for returning to the Mahagatbandhan. As per sources, Kumar will retain the Home portfolio.
As per sources, Tejashwi Yadav will first visit Nitish Kumar's residence with MLAs of the Mahagatbandhan and then head towards the Raj Bhavan for the oath-taking ceremony.
MLAs of the newly formed Mahagatbandhan moved a no-confidence motion against Speaker Vijay Sinha who is from BJP.
Republic TV is reporting live from BJP's Patna protest ahead of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav's oath-taking ceremony.
