The political crisis in Bihar seems to be reaching an end soon with CM Nitish Kumar all set to snap ties with BJP and return to the Mahagatbandhan fold. RJD, Left and Congress have already prepared their letter of support to Kumar in the scenario that JDU exits NDA. At present, RJD is the single-largest party in the Bihar Assembly with 79 seats followed by BJP (77), JDU (45) and Congress (19). While there is one Independent in the House, the Left Front has 16 MLAs whereas HAM(S) and AIMIM have 4 and one seat respectively. Only one seat is vacant due to the disqualification of RJD MLA Anant Singh.

Thus, any coalition will have to showcase the support of at least 122 MLAs in the Assembly whose strength has been reduced to 242 seats. To begin with, it is amply clear that BJP won't be able to form the government if JDU leaves NDA as it can get the support of a maximum of 82 legislators. On the other hand, JDU can easily form the government even if allies only with RJD as they will have a combined strength of 124 MLAs, two above the halfway mark. However, the Mahagatbandhan can bolster its tally by joining hands with the Left and Congress. Taking the Independent and MLAs of AIMIM, HAM(S) along, it can get 165 seats.

Current seats in Assembly: 242

Halfway mark: 122

Bihar government formation: Scenarios for BJP & JDU-RJD

Scenario 1: BJP can't form government if JDU quits

Party MLAs BJP 77 HAM(S) 4 Independent 1 Total 82

Scenario 2: JDU joins hands with RJD

Party MLAs JDU 45 RJD 79 Total 124

Scenario 3: JDU allies with RJD + Left

Party MLAs JDU 45 RJD 79 CPI(M-L) 12 CPI(M) 2 CPI 2 Total 140

Scenario 4: JDU allies with RJD + Left + Congress

Party MLAs JDU 45 RJD 79 CPI(M-L) 12 CPI(M) 2 CPI 2 Congress 19 Total 159

Scenario 5: If Independent, AIMIM & HAM(S) MLAs join Mahagatbandhan

Party MLAs JDU 45 RJD 79 CPI(M-L) 12 CPI(M) 2 CPI 2 Congress 19 HAM(S) 4 AIMIM 1 Independent 1 Total 165

Political crisis in Bihar

In the past few months, BJP and JDU have been at loggerheads on a plethora of issues including the liquor ban, the Agnipath scheme and the law and order situation. The latest flashpoint was JDU's allegations against its own leader RCP Singh who was a part of the Union Cabinet till July 6. Amid speculation about Singh's perceived closeness to BJP, JDU levelled corruption allegations against him and hinted that BJP was planning to use him like Chirag Paswan to orchestrate its downfall. Nitish Kumar is set to meet the Bihar Governor at 4 pm and resign paving way for the formation of a Mahagatbandhan government.