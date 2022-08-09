Quick links:
Image: PTI/ANI
The political crisis in Bihar seems to be reaching an end soon with CM Nitish Kumar all set to snap ties with BJP and return to the Mahagatbandhan fold. RJD, Left and Congress have already prepared their letter of support to Kumar in the scenario that JDU exits NDA. At present, RJD is the single-largest party in the Bihar Assembly with 79 seats followed by BJP (77), JDU (45) and Congress (19). While there is one Independent in the House, the Left Front has 16 MLAs whereas HAM(S) and AIMIM have 4 and one seat respectively. Only one seat is vacant due to the disqualification of RJD MLA Anant Singh.
Thus, any coalition will have to showcase the support of at least 122 MLAs in the Assembly whose strength has been reduced to 242 seats. To begin with, it is amply clear that BJP won't be able to form the government if JDU leaves NDA as it can get the support of a maximum of 82 legislators. On the other hand, JDU can easily form the government even if allies only with RJD as they will have a combined strength of 124 MLAs, two above the halfway mark. However, the Mahagatbandhan can bolster its tally by joining hands with the Left and Congress. Taking the Independent and MLAs of AIMIM, HAM(S) along, it can get 165 seats.
|Party
|MLAs
|BJP
|77
|HAM(S)
|4
|Independent
|1
|Total
|82
|Party
|MLAs
|JDU
|45
|RJD
|79
|Total
|124
|Party
|MLAs
|JDU
|45
|RJD
|79
|CPI(M-L)
|12
|CPI(M)
|2
|CPI
|2
|Total
|140
|Party
|MLAs
|JDU
|45
|RJD
|79
|CPI(M-L)
|12
|CPI(M)
|2
|CPI
|2
|Congress
|19
|Total
|159
|Party
|MLAs
|JDU
|45
|RJD
|79
|CPI(M-L)
|12
|CPI(M)
|2
|CPI
|2
|Congress
|19
|HAM(S)
|4
|AIMIM
|1
|Independent
|1
|Total
|165
In the past few months, BJP and JDU have been at loggerheads on a plethora of issues including the liquor ban, the Agnipath scheme and the law and order situation. The latest flashpoint was JDU's allegations against its own leader RCP Singh who was a part of the Union Cabinet till July 6. Amid speculation about Singh's perceived closeness to BJP, JDU levelled corruption allegations against him and hinted that BJP was planning to use him like Chirag Paswan to orchestrate its downfall. Nitish Kumar is set to meet the Bihar Governor at 4 pm and resign paving way for the formation of a Mahagatbandhan government.