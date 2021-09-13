Bihar Poll Candidate Arrives On Buffalo To File Nomination, Claims 'I Can't Afford Petrol'

In a peculiar sight, Bihar Panchayat Polls candidate Azad Alam was captured travelling on a buffalo to file his nomination from Katihar on Sunday. Alam, who is a candidate from Katihar district's Rampur panchayat, was seen riding atop a buffalo on the roads making way to file his nomination for the Panchayat Elections. As he travelled on the animal, a large crowd of workers and supporters gathered around him and began to follow the buffalo procession.

Waving a lathi in his hand, Azad Alam said that he was a 'cattlemen' and was travelling on the buffalo because he could not afford petrol or diesel. "I'm a cattleman, I came here on a buffalo because I can't afford petrol or diesel," said Azad Alam.

JDU accuses Tejashwi Yadav of violating the code of conduct

Just weeks away, the Bihar Panchayat polls have already been riddled with controversy. The JDU has released a video in which RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav can be seen distributing five hundred rupee notes to a group of women in Gopalganj. JDU spokesperson Neeraj Kumar has called the act 'a violation' of the Model Code of Conduct since the dates for the Panchayat elections in Bihar have been announced.

In a letter to the commissioner of the Panchayat Elections, he wrote, "Distributing money to women during the Model Code of Conduct is a gross violation by the leader of the opposition who is holding a constitutional position. Therefore, the Election Commission should take cognizance of this and appropriate action should be taken against Tejashwi Yadav."

Bihar State Government has announced the schedule for the long-awaited panchayat elections in the state. According to EC, elections will be held in 11 phases and will be held from September 24 to December 12, 2021.