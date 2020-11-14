Bihar Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Defeating Mahagatbandhan In 'dishonest' Manner

Speaking to the media in Etawah on Saturday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav seconded the Mahagatbandhan's allegation that the Bihar election results were manipulated. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had demanded recounting of postal ballots in all those constituencies where they were counted at the end. He accused the Election Commission of manipulating the poll results in favour of BJP.

According to the former Uttar Pradesh CM, the people's mandate was for the Mahagatbandhan. Claiming that BJP had defeated the opposition alliance in a 'dishonest manner', Akhilesh Yadav opined that it was inconceivable that most of the exit polls had been proven wrong. To buttress his allegations, he cited problem in the counting of postal ballots and the victory certificates being given to non-Mahagatbandhan candidates.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav remarked, "The people trusted the Mahagatbandhan. It had the complete support of the people. They had almost won (the required number of) seats. Such a big deception would not have happened to anyone in a democracy as much as the BJP has done to the people there. It defeated the Mahagatbandhan in a dishonest manner."

The former UP CM added, "There was a problem in the ballots. All surveys failed. The Mahagatbandhan rallies attracted the maximum number of people. All the country's surveys hinted towards a historic victory of the Mahagatbandhan. But when the EVMs were opened, the results were stopped midway and certificates were given to other candidates. This is the allegation levelled by the Mahagatbandhan leaders. Has this not happened?"

Bihar polls

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively.

With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM (S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark. Similarly, AIMIM made a huge mark in Bihar politics as 5 of its candidates were declared winners. Meanwhile, the next CM of Bihar will be decided in a joint legislative party meeting of NDA partners scheduled at 12.30 pm on November 15.

