Bihar Polls: BJP-JD(U) Alliance To Announce Seat-sharing At 5 Pm Today, Reveal Sources

In a massive development, sources informed Republic TV that the ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance will announce their seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls at 5 pm on Tuesday. As per sources, BJP will contest from 121 seats and accommodate Vikassheel Insaan Party in its quota. On the other hand, JD(U) shall field 122 candidates including those of former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM. The press conference is likely to be attended by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, BJP leaders Bhupender Yadav, Devendra Fadnavis and others.

Bihar Assembly polls

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

The upcoming Assembly election will be held in 3 phases- October 28, November 3 and November 7. To decongest polling stations, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Alliance woes

As per the Mahagatbandhan's announcement, RJD, Congress, CPI(M-L), CPI and CPI (Marxist) will contest 144, 70, 19, 6 and 4 seats respectively. While it was clarified that JMM and VIP would be accommodated in the RJD's quota, Mukesh Sahni stated that his party would field candidates in all 243 seats. On the other hand, the Lok Janshakti Party declared that it will fight the Bihar polls separately owing to ideological differences with JD(U). However, LJP not only reiterated its commitment to the NDA alliance at the Centre but also revealed that its elected MLAs would join hands with BJP to form the government in Bihar.

