Tejashwi, Tej Pratap & Rabri Clang Thaalis & Bowls; Declare Poll Season Open In Bihar

Even as uncertainty prevails on how the assembly elections in Bihar will take place as the country faces Coronavirus crisis, campaigning and poll-controversy have begun. While the BJP is ready to launch it's Digital rally on Sunday, Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD has initiated a 'Thaali bajao' politics to oppose it. Opposing the 'digital rally' of the BJP, RJD's Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday observed Garib Adhikar Diwas and clanged Thaali (plates) outside their residence while accusing the ruling alliance (BJP + JDU) of targeting the migrants.

#WATCH Patna: RJD leaders Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav clang utensils to protest against Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally to be held today and over the situation of migrant workers. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/Cw7HMVfOob — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and son of Lalu, who is being projected as Chief Ministerial candidate for the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, told news agency ANI that BJP and JDU are 'celebrating even as the migrants are dying.' The RJD asked people to beat thaali at 11 am to register to protest against the ruling dispensation as they have not been able to solve the problem of unemployment in the state.

He said: "The double engine government has not been able to do anything for the migrants. They are treating the migrants as a second class citizen. At this time, digital technology should be used for health facility, for providing food and shelter to the poor but BJP is celebrating on the woes of migrants. I ask Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar if they think migrants are thieves? Why has such a situation arisen that 12 crore people are unemployed?"

BJP's Digital Rallies

The BJP is all set to sound the poll bugle in Bihar from Sunday with a 'virtual rally' by Union Home Minister and former party chief leader Amit Shah who will address the people of the state through video conference and Facebook live. Sanjay Jaiswal, the state president of the BJP told news agency PTI that the party has set a target of roping in "at least one lakh people across the 243 assembly segments in Bihar" for the video conference.

"The virtual rally can be called the commencement of our digital campaign for assembly elections in Bihar. The June 9 rally by the Home Minister will be followed by similar public addresses from party president J P Nadda on a later date. Itinerary for the same will be made known in due course. Nadda is expected to address the people in two phases covering north and south Bihar," he said.

Meanwhile, party's leader and Deputy CM Sushil Modi while speaking to Republic TV said that alliance will win three-fourth seats out of 243 assembly seats in the assembly polls under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar.

Bihar assembly election

Bihar is going to polls in October-November this year. As BJP lost in Delhi, all eyes are set on former party chief Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar -led JDU. While Kumar faces strong anti-incumbency, RJD - Bihar's main opposition has lost the lusture it once had due to the absence of it's chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Meanwhile, former JDU vice president Prashant Kishor has also claimed that he is working at 'ground level' for the development of Bihar. Meanwhile, in a twist of sorts, London-based Pushpam Priya Choudhary, the daughter of JDU leader Binod Choudhary, on March 8 declared herself as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

In the 2015 assembly polls, CM Nitish Kumar's JDU, then a part of the Mahagathbandhan won 71 seats, Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD won 80 seats, and Congress won 27 seats. The BJP which fought the elections alone after Kumar in 2013 broke the 17-year-old alliance won a mere 53 seats out of 157 contested. However, the saffron party came back to power when Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan and once again stitched an alliance with the BJP.

