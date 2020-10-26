Bihar Polls: Union Law Minister Mocks Omission Of Lalu & Rabri Devi From Tejashwi Posters

Addressing a rally in Purnia on Monday, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took a swipe at Tejashwi Yadav for not including his parents' photo in his campaign poster. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi served as Chief Ministers of the state during the 1990-2005 period. Taking a dig at Tejashwi's slogan of a new Bihar, Prasad questioned the RJD leader on whether he was ashamed of the photo of his parents.

BJP-JD(U) has consistently panned the state of affairs in Bihar under the Chief Ministership of the RJD supremo and his wife. They have used the 'Jungle-Raj' term to remind the voters of the peril of electing RJD back to power. It has been alleged that this 15-year period witnessed an enormous rise in corruption, kidnapping, murder and extortion with state complicity. Meanwhile, Union Fisheries Minister Giriraj Singh also taunted the Mahagatbandhan's CM face for not talking about Lalu Prasad Yadav's crimes while flaunting his legacy.

Bihar: Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad addresses a public rally in Purnia.



"Someone is saying we'll make a new Bihar. But in his poster of 'New Bihar', photo of his parents, who ruled state for 7.5 years each, is missing. Why're you so ashamed of your parents' photo?" he said pic.twitter.com/3KYBeKObk0 — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

BJP fields 110 candidates

The three-phase Bihar Assembly election will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7 with the counting of votes scheduled on November 10. BJP has announced 110 candidates who have been finalised by the party's Central Election Committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain and others. The Vikassheel Insaan Party will contest from 11 seats belonging to the overall BJP quota.

29, 46 and 35 candidates of BJP will contest in the first, second and third phase respectively. Prominent BJP candidates include international shooter Shreyasi Singh (Jamui), former MP Hari Manjhi (Bodhgaya) and Bihar chief spokesperson Nikhil Anand (Maner). Only 13 (11.81%) of the overall candidates are women as against ally JD(U) which has given tickets to 22 women. Moreover, BJP has not given a ticket to a single Muslim candidate. As a part of the NDA alliance, JD(U) and HAM will contest 115 and 7 seats respectively. BJP has reiterated that the next government will be led by CM Nitish Kumar.

