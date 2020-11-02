Bihar Polls: Yogi Adityanath Mocks RJD's '10 Lakh Jobs' Promise, Cites Track Record

Campaigning for the NDA alliance in West Champaran for the Bihar polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath once again lashed out at the Mahagatbandhan. Addressing a rally, he accused Congress and RJD of dividing the society on the basis of caste, region and religion. According to him, the aforesaid political parties only knew how to cheat people.

For instance, he alleged that RJD has snatched away jobs of the youth for the benefit of a certain family. Adityanath took a swipe at the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party's promise to provide 10 lakh jobs to the unemployed youth in Bihar. In a veiled dig at Yadav's conviction in the fodder scam, the UP CM contended that RJD had even failed to provide food to the poor during its tenure in power.

Bihar Assembly polls

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

The next two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7. The EC has announced that 7 lakh hand sanitizers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields and 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves have been arranged for the election. To observe the COVID-19 prevention norms, each polling booth will have less than 1000 voters. To decongest polling stations further, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

