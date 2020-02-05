Bihar: Poster War Continues Between JDU & RJD Ahead Of Assembly Elections

The poster war continues in Bihar and this time the new poster is from the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) led alliance by Nitish Kumar. The new poster against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led by Lalu Prasad Yadav highlighting the corruption practices of Lalu. "RJD has nothing to do with truth, their politics are only run by lies" alleged BJP Minister Nand Kishore Yadav.

Two days ago, RJD had put up a poster outside its party headquarters in Patna, questioning the Government's efforts in the education system, healthcare, employment opportunities, amongst others in the state. The poster also questioned the initiatives taken for development, security, food for poor, justice, etc. The poster also depicted a picture of Nitish Kumar hiding behind the CM chair when these questions were being asked.