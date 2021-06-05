'Bihar Ranks Top From Bottom, CM Nitish Made My Projects Bhoot Bangla': Lalu On SDG Index

After the release of the third rendition of the NITI Aayog Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) index, former Chief Minister, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday took a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for Bihar ranking 'top from bottom'. Accusing CM Kumar of being full of negativity, he pointed out that he closed down several health centers, and converted them into ghost houses and various school buildings into garages because of which the state was ranked so in the NITI Aayog report. He concluded that the so-called 'double engine' had turned into a 'trouble engine' for the state.

'This sums up the 16-year BJP-Nitish rule's progress': Tejashwi Yadav

Next in line to hurl criticism at CM Nitish Kumar was Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav. Unlike his father, Tejashwi resorted to data to prove his grievances against the government. "Bihar is the hub of unemployment," he wrote while highlighting that 78 percent of people, starting from graduates to post-graduates are unemployed in the state. He asserted, "Since the past 16 years, the government is working towards increasing unemployment in the state. There are no discussions on the promise of providing 19 lakh jobs." He added, "It has cheated that youth of the state."

बिहार बेरोजगारी का मुख्य केंद्र है।78% बेरोजगार ग्रेजुएशन से लेकर पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट वाले।



16 वर्षों की NDA सरकार बेरोजगारी बढ़ाने के एक सूत्रीय कार्यक्रम पर ही कार्य कर रही है। NDA सरकार का 19 लाख नौकरियाँ देने का वादा था लेकिन अब उस पर कोई चर्चा ही नहीं। इन्होंने युवाओं को ठग लिया pic.twitter.com/yxbASPU2s1 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 5, 2021

RJD senior leader Shivanand Tiwari reacting to the remarks said "Jharkhand's ranking is better than Bihar because Nitish didn't do anything for Bihar, no schools, no industry, no roads so how will Bihar get better ranking?"

Janata Dal (United)- BJP respond

The grave allegations of the father-son duo, and other party members did not go unnoticed by Janata Dal (United), BJP's junior partner in the NDA. Leader and spokesperson of the party, Rajeev Ranjan said, "Well now Lalu Yadav is talking on Niti Aayog. He forgot his tenure when people of India were only talking about the crimes in Bihar." He added, "Yes, I accept but if Bihar had special status then the situation of Bihar would have been different and for this situation of Bihar RJD and Congress are responsible."

BJP leader and spokesperson Ajit Choudhary said, "Now Lalu Yadav has no work to do so he is giving unnecessary 'gyaan'. I think he forgot his regime and when his uneducated wife became the Chief Minister of Bihar. What happened at that time?"

NITI Aayog SDG Index

On Thursday, NITI Aayog released the Sustainable Development Goals India Index 2020-21. The Index for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) evaluates the progress of states and union territories on social, economic, and environmental parameters. Kerala retained its rank as the top state with a score of 75 while both Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu took the second spot with a score of 74. Chandigarh maintained its top spot among the UTs with a score of 79, followed by Delhi (68).

The country's overall SDG score improved by 6 points - from 60 in 2019 to 66 in 2020-21. This positive stride towards achieving the targets is largely driven by exemplary country-wide performance in goal 6 (clean water and sanitation) and goal 7 (affordable and clean energy), where the composite goal scores are 83 and 92, respectively.

