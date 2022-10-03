Bihar Remains Poorest State Since 1990, Says Prashant Kishor As He Begins 3500 Km Padyatra

Commencing his 3,500 km long padayatra, as part of his ‘Jan Suraj’ campaign, from Gandhi Ashram in Bihar’s Bhitiharwa of West Champaran district on Sunday, political strategist Prashant Kishor launched a scathing attack on all political parties that have ruled Bihar, saying the condition of the state has not changed since 1990.

Speaking on the first day of his padayatra on the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Prashant Kishor said, “We have been listening for 30-40 years that education and health services would be improved but nothing has changed in the State.

“In 1990, Bihar was the poorest and most backward. In 2022, it still remains the same. People here are bound to migrate to other states,” he added.

Notably, Prashant Kishor started his march from Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram, the place where Mahatma Gandhi launched his first Satyagraha movement in 1917. During his padayatra, the political strategist and his supporters will attempt to reach every panchayat and block of Bihar. The padayatra is likely to go on for the next 12 to 15 months.

Determined to create new & better political system in Bihar: Prashant Kishor

Ahead of the Yatra on Sunday, Prashant Kishor tweeted that he is determined to change the system in the poorest and most backward state of Bihar. He further added that the first step in achieving a better system in society is a padayatra across the villages, towns, and cities of Bihar.

Taking to Twitter, the political strategist said, “Determination to change the system in the poorest and backward state of the country. First important step – Padyatra of 3500 KM in cities, villages, and towns of Bihar in the next 12-15 months to create a new and better political system with the help of society. For better and developed Bihar Jan Suraj."

देश के सबसे गरीब और पिछड़े राज्य #बिहार में व्यवस्था परिवर्तन का दृढ़ संकल्प



पहला महत्वपूर्ण कदम - समाज की मदद से एक नयी और बेहतर राजनीतिक व्यवस्था बनाने के लिए अगले 12-15 महीनों में बिहार के शहरों, गाँवों और क़स्बों में 3500KM की पदयात्रा



बेहतर और विकसित बिहार के लिए #जनसुराज — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) October 2, 2022

Notably, a recent statement issued by Jan Suraj said the main goals of the yatra include identifying the right people at the grassroots and bringing them on a democratic platform. While announcing the creation 'Jan Suraaj' platform aimed at transforming his home state Bihar in May this year, Kishor had said he would launch the padayatra on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.