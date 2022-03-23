Bihar: RJD MLAs Protest Against CM Nitish Kumar's Silence Over Rising Hooch Tragedies

Amid the political turmoil in Bihar, the CM Nitish Kumar-led government is repeatedly facing intense opposition by the contesting parties over the alleged increase in deaths owing to the consumption of illicit liquor. On Wednesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs staged a protest against the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government. Cornering the government for the alleged increase in hooch tragedies, despite the liquor ban placed by the JDU-BJP coalition government, RJD MLAs protested outside the state assembly.

RJD MLAs protest against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Protesting leaders also raised slogans against CM Nitish Kumar and vowed to make the government answerable to those who lost the lives of their loved ones.

RJD MLA Bhai Virendra, while speaking to ANI, said, "The government is lying when it says that the people have died of disease. Why did not the government do the postmortem of the deceased ones? Cremating the deceased without postmortem raises the doubt that the liquor has claimed their lives. The government does not want to face the public and therefore is lying. Liquor is being sold under the watch of the government. We will raise this issue in the Assembly."

Besides, RJD MLA Mukesh Raushan tied a black ribbon around his eyes as a mark of protest against the government and said that the government is blind to the woes of people of the state, who are facing the brunt.

"The government cannot see anything in Bihar. Who will take responsibility for the death of hundreds of people? What kind of liquor ban it is? How long will the Chief Minister be silent?" Raushan added.

10 dead on Holi due to suspected spurious hooch consumption

This comes after the Nitish Kumar government’s worries worsened after 10 people allegedly died in the state on Holi, reportedly due to the consumption of spurious liquor. The dry state that has been under the scanner for its stringent law banning the consumption of alcohol, has recorded a large number of hooch related deaths since last year.

As per a PTI report, Eight people have died in the Bhagalpur district, with four of them in the Sahibganj area of Bhagalpur city and the rest in separate villages in the Narayanpur police station area. Speaking on the same, Narayanpur SHO Ramesh Shah said, “Only a post-mortem study could determine whether the deceased had consumed hooch.”

