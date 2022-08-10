Bihar: RJD's Manoj Jha Welcomes Govt With JD(U); Says 'premature' To Talk About PM Face

After Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 8th consecutive time on Wednesday, August 10, a day after parting ways with the NDA alliance, RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha expressed his views on the political development in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav was sworn in as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister in the new Mahagathbandhan government.

After Nitish Kumar's decision to leave the NDA alliance and join hands with RJD, the Mahagathbandhan has a total of 164 MLAs in the House, which Jha said is a 'huge number' and gives a clear message in the state.

Later speaking on the idea of a joint opposition with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra leader Sharad Pawar and other opposition parties, the RJD leader said it is still 'premature' to talk about it as there is still time for the 2024 general elections. "If there is a chance to form the government in 2024 we will definitely move forward but with a common minimum agenda," the RJD leader said.

"There is a difference between the 2017 mandate and 2022's mandate. In 2022 the battle between the opposition and the NDA was close and the difference was just 7 seats," Jha added.

Mahagathbandhan govt in Bihar

According to sources, the freshly elected Mahagatbandhan administration in Bihar would likely have 35 ministers, including the state's chief executive Nitish Kumar. While RJD will have 15 Ministers, JDU will have to settle for 13 Ministerial berths. On the other hand, Congress and HAM(S) might get 4 and 1 Ministries respectively.

On Wednesday, the Bihar CM after his oath launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declaring that the latter will not win the 2024 Lok Sabha election, and he urged the entire opposition to unite.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar stated, "Whether I am CM or not, he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) won't be PM in 2024". He added, "Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024? I would like all (opposition) to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (on Prime Minister post)".