Bihar: Tej Pratap Snubbed Yet Again As Tejashwi Designated Policy-making Duties In RJD

Amid the alliance spree in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday was designated to make policy decisions, according to sources.

In a meeting on Tuesday, Yadav was handed the responsibility in the presence of the RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav. In the presence of the RJD patriarch, a motion was reportedly passed regarding the caste-based census and membership campaign in the party, after which, the handover of responsibilities was affirmed.

“Tejashwi Yadav is the Leader of the Opposition and already he has been taking decisions, so he has been authorized once again,” senior RJD leader Alok Mehta told ANI.

Earlier, speculations were rife that RJD was attempting to constitute an alliance with Janata Dal (United). Tejashwi Yadav cleared the air regarding the same on May 26, stating that all talks of a coalition are fictional.

The emergence of Tejashwi Yadav

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav being designated more responsibilities in the party will likely miff his brother Tej Pratap more as the former's growing prominence in the RJD has always been a matter of concern for Tej Pratap. Ever since Tejashwi was bestowed pivotal responsibilities in the wake of the party patriarch Lalu Yadav's frail health, dissent brewed among the brothers, paving way for conflicts time and again. Tejashwi managed to establish himself as a prominent political face in the state after he became the youngest leader of opposition in the state.

Tejashwi Yadav snubs 'imaginary' talks about possible alliance with JDU

Speaking to reporters on the possible alliance with Nitish Kumar led-JDU on May 26, Thursday, former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said, "This is all imaginary. When I went to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was my initiative and not of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Does it mean I was forging an alliance with BJP?”

He also spoke about the CBI raids and new cases of corruption against his father and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav and said, "It is politically motivated. It was not the first time, and it is not going to be the last.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the central agency has named Lalu Yadav and other Yadav family members in the "land for job scam" and conducted searches at 17 locations belonging to Lalu Yadav and his family.

Notably, Tejashwi's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav had said earlier that the RJD would form a government in Bihar in alliance with Nitish Kumar's JDU.