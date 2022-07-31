Bihar: Tej Pratap Yadav To Return To Mahua Turf In 2025 Polls; Reveals Plan For Village

After a resounding victory from Hasanpur in the 2020 Bihar elections, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav has decided to return to his home turf in the next assembly polls. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Lalu scion revealed his plans to contest the 2025 elections from the Mahua seat and promised to work towards converting the village into a district.

“When I come elected in Mahua, I will work towards making Mahua into a district," Tej Pratap Yadav told reporters in the constituency.

Sharing photos from his visit to the village, the Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA wrote, "The people of Mahua are my family. Whatever position I am in today is because of all of you. Today again, during my visit to Mahua constituency, I received immense public support, affection, and blessings from the public."

महुआ की देवतुल्य जनता को सादर प्रणाम !



महुआ की जनता मेरा परिवार है, उन्होंने मुझे बनाया है। आज जो भी मुक़ाम पर हूँ वो आप सभी के वजह से ही हूँ। आज फिर महुआ विधान सभा क्षेत्र के भ्रमण के दौरान जनता मालिकों का आपार जनसमर्थन स्नेह एवं आशीर्वाद प्राप्त हुआ। pic.twitter.com/v9wnGlFAqZ — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) July 30, 2022

Tej Pratap Yadav abandons Mahua seat, wins Hasanpur

Tej Pratap Yadav, who relinquished the Mahua constituency in the Vaishali district, won the Hasanpur seat in the Samastipur district in the October 2020 polls. RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son had abandoned his turf due to fears that his bid to retain Mahua could be challenged by the NDA through his estranged wife Aishwarya Rai as its trump card.

A former Bihar cabinet minister, Tej Pratap, faced stiff competition from Janata Dal (United) sitting MLA Raj Kumar Ray, who had won the in Hasanpur seat in the 2015 election by a margin of 29,600 votes. However, Yadav pulled a surprise by bagging an astounding 80,822 votes against Raj Kumar Ray's 59783 votes.

Meanwhile, the Mahua seat was successfully retained by the Rashtriya Janata Dal with Mukesh Kumar Raushan defeating JDU's Ashma Parveen with a margin of 13687 votes. Mahua Assembly Constituency falls under the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency, which was won by Lok Jan Shakti leader and Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras in the 2019 General elections.