Bihar: Tejashwi-led Opposition To Boycott Assembly Session Unless March MLA Ruckus Debated

Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that all Opposition parties will boycott the entire session of the Bihar Assembly. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader’s announcement came only a day after the Monsoon Session of the Bihar Legislature commenced. Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the Opposition will only enter the assembly if they are allowed to debate over the March 23 incident in which several opposition MLAs were allegedly attacked inside the assembly.

Opposition to boycott Bihar assembly session

The RJD leader has now demanded a debate over the March 23 incident and said that the Opposition will not attend the assembly session until it is done. Tejashwi Yadav informed that they met with the Speaker regarding the same. However, he claimed that it was of no help and thus has decided to not attend the assembly until the incident where opposition MLAs were allegedly manhandled by the police and local goons inside the assembly is discussed.

"All opposition parties met with Speaker and requested to discuss the Black Day on March 23. We were not allowed to place our proposal, just an opportunity to speak formally," Yadav said. He further alleged that the Speaker is favouring Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "I suspect he is a puppet of Nitish Kumar," the RJD leader said.

"We decided that all opposition parties will boycott the entire session in the Assembly unless action is taken against those who have murdered democracy. We will go only when we are allowed to debate," the leader of Opposition added. The monsoon session of the state legislature, which began on July 26, is scheduled to last for five days and is set to conclude on July 30.

MLAs reached assembly wearing helmets and black masks

Earlier on Monday, as a mark of protest against the incident, the opposition MLAs reached the Bihar Assembly wearing helmets and carrying first aid kits. They were also seen distributing black masks as a mark of their protest. The MLAs condemned the Nitish Kumar-led government for the March 23 incident. Speaking to ANI, RJD MLA Satish Kumar had said "You are the witness of the incident of March 23, how CM Nitish Kumar called goons to lynch us inside the Assembly. Suspension of policemen isn't a punishment"

On March 23, a ruckus happened after the Opposition MLAs were manhandled by the local goons and police. Following the event, many MLAs claimed to be hurt and the women MLAs were escorted by the women police outside the assembly. Two police officers were suspended after the incident. The incident took place after the opposition members had created a ruckus demanding the immediate withdrawal of the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill.

IMAGE: PTI