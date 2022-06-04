Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Calls Caste-based Census 'historic Step, Victory For Lalu Yadav'

After Bihar decided to conduct a caste-based census, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday called it a “historic step” and said that it's a victory for his father and former state Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and the people of Bihar. The government has allocated a budget of Rs 500 crore for the survey. The exercise will be completed by February 2023.

While speaking to ANI, he said, “It’s a victory for Lalu Ji and the people of Bihar. This has been our cause from the beginning, and all of us have brought it to the final stage. All political parties agreed with our path. We thank them. It’s a historic step.”

“This was very important in order to bring the poor, suppressed and people at the end of the line to the mainstream. You will now have scientific data and on that basis, you can decide who are the people who are left out and what is to be done for which caste,” he added.

Bihar to have head count of all castes: CM Nitish Kumar

After an all-party meeting on June 1, CM Nitish Kumar said that a state-specific survey will be conducted to have a headcount of all castes. The exercise has been given the name 'jaati adharit ganana' (caste-based headcount). CM Nitish Kumar also informed the media that the Bharatiya Janata Party is not against the caste census, a charge repeatedly made by opposition parties like the RJD.

"The Centre expressed its inability. It does not mean they (BJP) were opposed (to caste census) at any time. Their representatives accompanied us when we met the PM. You can see their representatives here,'' CM Kumar said.

The Bihar CM said that the findings of the survey will be shared with political parties and the general public from time to time, through various mediums, including social media. Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav attended the meeting and exulted that the headway was a victory for RJD's founding chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who he credited with having set the tone for the caste census.

Caste-based census in Bihar

After a consensus was reached in the all-party meeting on carrying out the enumeration of the population on caste lines, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced that the Cabinet would clear this proposal. It is pertinent to mention here that the Bihar Assembly had unanimously passed resolutions on February 18, 2019, and February 27, 2020, demanding a caste-based census.

While Kumar himself led an all-party delegation to PM Modi on this issue, the Centre refused to enumerate the population caste-wise, except for those from the SCs and STs. Revealing that this exercise will be named 'Jaati Adharit Ganana' (caste-based headcount), the JDU leader stressed that the survey shall also take into account people belonging to all religions and their socio-economic conditions.

(With Agency Inputs)