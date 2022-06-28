Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Demands 'dialogue On Agnipath' As RJD & Co Walk Out Of Assembly

After Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha refused to entertain a discussion on the Centre's Agnipath Scheme in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders decided to walk out of the Assembly. Following the incident, the opposition parties in the state have decided to stay away from the proceedings of the Assembly.

Speaking to the media, Tejashwi Yadav said, "We wanted a clear dialogue on the newly launched Agnipath Scheme. This scheme clearly poses a risk to national security, and the future of our youth. Our proposal has been declined by being told that this not a state matter, it's the Centre's matter."

Yadav further added,"It is a not just matter of the Union government, it also concerns Bihar, it concerns every state in the country. So many youngsters are behind the bars here in Bihar. We want those FIRs quashed. These youths wanted to serve the country, but were upset by the scheme."

The RJD leader further explained that violence is not the answer, but that the youth reacted because there is dissatisfaction amongst them. Their only crime is that they are passionate to serve in the army for a lifetime and not just a limited time frame of four years, Yadav stressed.

Tejashwi Yadav also stated, "We were hoping that the speaker, who is a neutral, would give us a chance to speak, at least the opposition leaders should get a chance to speak. What is the point of the Vidhan Sabha then?"

The Agnipath scheme

Amid a freeze on recruitment rallies for two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Cabinet approved a new scheme called 'Agnipath' on June 14. Under the aegis of this scheme, 46,000 youths aged between 17.5-21 years would be recruited into the Armed Forces in 2022 for a period of 4 years. This is being touted as a major defence policy reform as only 25% of these 'Agniveers' would be selected for enrolment in the Armed Forces as regular cadres. Apart from an attractive monthly salary, they will be given a one-time ‘SevaNidhi’ package of Rs 11 lakh at the end of their 4-year stint.

However, the Centre's announcement was followed by pan-India protests which witnessed vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting and attacks on police personnel. In the first attempt to assuage the protesters, the government increased the upper age limit for the recruitment via the Agnipath scheme to 23 years for the 2022 recruitment only.

Thereafter, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. Similarly, the Defence Ministry cleared a proposal to reserve 10% of posts for Agniveers in the Indian Coast Guard and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings.

(With inputs from ANI)