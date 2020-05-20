Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Raises Questions Over Nitish Kumar's Efficiency To Battle COVID-19

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government alleging that there are not enough COVID testing centres and quarantine facilities for migrant workers in the state. Yadav, who is also the leader of Opposition in Bihar, has stated that it is his role to make the government realise their shortcomings through constructive criticism. The state has so far reported 1498 positive cases of Coronavirus while 534 have recovered from the deadly disease. 9 deaths have also been recorded in the state.

'Bihar's health system has been destroyed'

Yadav has claimed that there has only been 'paperwork' in the name of screening. He highlighted that until there is not enough testing, it is neither possible to assess the severity of the problem nor to find a solution. In a press release by Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader has also alleged that the healthcare system of the state has been destroyed in the last 15 years and that there is a shortage of PPE kits, testing kits and ventilators.

"We have called for testing of migrant workers entering the state and that there should be proper arrangement for their quarantine. Social distancing is not followed in quarantine centres in Bihar and also there are no masks. The situation of quarantine centres is such that they themselves have become a spot for spreading infection," ANI quoted Yadav.

Furthermore, Yadav claimed that most migrant workers that have returned to Bihar have not been quarantined and neither have tests been conducted for them. He remarked that the state government lacks the will to keep people in quarantine and that food and lodging facilities are poor in quarantine centres. Yadav highlighted that as the Opposition party, they have asked the government to strictly implement four steps of Test, Isolate, Treat and Trace. "The government had three months time to prepare but neither its preparations are seen nor its seriousness on the issue," Yadav said.

