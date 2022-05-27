Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Snubs 'imaginary' Talks About Possible Alliance With JDU

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav rebuffed all the speculations regarding his party trying to forge an alliance with the ruling Janata Dal (United) and said that all the talks about the alliance are "imaginary".

Speaking to reporters on the possible alliance with Nitish Kumar led-JDU on Thursday, former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said, "This is all imaginary. When I went to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was my initiative and not of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Does it mean I was forging an alliance with BJP?” He also spoke about the CBI raids and new cases of corruption against his father and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav and said, "It is politically motivated. It was not the first time, and it is not going to be the last.” It is pertinent to mention that the central agency has named Lalu Yadav and other Yadav family members in the "land for job scam" and conducted searches at 17 locations belonging to Lalu Yadav and his family.

Notably, Tejashwi's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav had said earlier that the RJD would form a government in Bihar in alliance with Nitish Kumar's JDU.

'Had a secret talk with Nitish Ji': Tej Pratap Yadav

After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid a visit to the Rashtriya Janata Dal-organized Dawat-e-Iftar last month, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav claimed that his party would form a government in Bihar in alliance with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (U). He claimed that he had a secret talk with CM Nitish Kumar on the formation of a new government in Bihar.

Signalling that CM Nitish Kumar and his party will return to the "Mahagathbandhan" in Bihar, the son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap, said that after Nitish's visit, his party will soon form government in Bihar in alliance with JDU. "This is politics, things keep changing here. Nitish Kumar came today. Earlier, I had put a 'No entry' board for him. Now I have put up entry 'Nitish Chacha Ji's bored, so he came," Tej Pratap told ANI. Claiming that he had a secret talk with CM Nitish Kumar, Tej Pratap said, "Khel will happen. Since he came, the government will be formed soon. It's a secret. I had a secret talk with Nitish Kumar."

However, his younger brother and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav denied any speculation about forming a government in Bihar with JDU. "This question does not exist. Nobody has said anything about it. Then why should I comment?", Tejashwi Yadav told ANI. "We invite everybody whether they belong to BJP, JDU or VIP," Tejashwi Yadav said.