Bihar: 'There's Only One Leader,' Says RCP Singh On Nitish Kumar, Denies Factionalism

Bihar's JD(U) leader who is also a Union Minister- RCP Singh was speaking to clear the matter of the party's unity under state's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

RCP Singh, Nitish Kumar

Image: @RCP_Singh/@NitishKumar-Twitter


Refuting reports of disunity in the party, Janata Dal-United (JDU) Leader RCP Singh on Saturday said, 'you have half-baked information'. Assuring that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the 'one leader,' Singh added that 'it is not like my workers or his'. RCP, who had taken the baton of the party's top position from Nitish Kumar ahead of the 2020 Assembly election, stepped down from the post following JD-U’s one person one post policy, after being chosen as a Union cabinet minister in the new Modi 2.0 government cabinet expansion.

"It's Janata Dal-United not "Disunited," said RCP Singh

The recent clarification came a few days after RCP Singh had clarified that there are no differences between him and current party President Lalan Singh who replaced him. 

Bihar CM orders probe on JD(U) MLA spotted unclothed on train

After receiving severe backlash, state's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday asserted that an investigation was going on in the incident, where one of his party MLAs Gopal Mandal was spotted roaming unclothed. The MLA was spotted while traveling from Patna to New Delhi on the Tejas Rajdhani Express train on September 2. After a picture of Mandal went viral on social media platforms, he clarified that the reason behind his action was an 'upset stomach'. JDU MLA said, "It is not that serious an issue. I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey. I do not lie."

RCP Singh as Union Minister and Lalan Singh as JD(U) President

During the recent cabinet expansion of the Modi government, the JDU had advised its then national president, RCP Singh, to take up the post of a minister. RCP Singh had taken office as Minister of Steel in the cabinet. RCP Singh had earlier taken the post of the national President from Nitish Kumar after the latter had stepped down. Later RCP Singh stepped down from the top party post handing over the baton to Lalan Singh as per the party’s one-person-one-post policy.

JD-U's decision over the new party President was taken during party's National Executive Committee meet at the Jantar Mantar office in New Delhi. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier reached the capital to attend the meeting. Lalan Singh, who has been a close aide of Nitish Kumar for several years has also played an important role in building the party. Amid speculations of a possible step down by RCP Singh, Lalan Singh’s name was the most heard name as a replacement.

(With ANI inputs)

