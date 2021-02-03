Bihar To Bar people Indulging In Violent Protests From Government Employment; Process Out

In the latest development, the Bihar government has issued an order informing that persons indulging in violence in the name of protests will not be eligible for government employment in the state. Cracking the whip on violent protests, the Nitish Kumar-led government noted that persons who were guilty of violating law and order by participating in unwanted protests and those charge-sheeted by the police were liable to face action. The Bihar government's latest move comes after it made criticism of the government on social media an act of cybercrime earlier in January.

The Bihar government's move comes in the aftermath of the violence that erupted from the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi and around its borders on 26 January. The Delhi Police cemented nails near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders, according to news agency ANI. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava had visited the Ghazipur border on Monday to inspect the security arrangements. Giving a blow-by-blow account of the Republic Day violence, the MHA stated that as per the Delhi Police, large convoys of protesting farmers in tractor trollies tried to furiously go past the police barricades, to enter the capital, taking law and order in their hand. It further revealed how protestors, in turn, used 'criminal force' to deter public servants from performing their duties, inflicting damage to public property and the police personnel.

RJD calls it 'Tughalqi Farman'

Reacting to the new order issued by the Bihar government, Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that CM Nitish Kumar was challenging Hitler and Mussolini by curbing an individual's democratic right to protest via the newly passed order. Slamming the CM Nitish Kumar, the RJD leader alleged that the state government neither provided employment to its people nor did it allow them to protest. Further, he also took a jibe at Nitish Kumar, accusing the '40 seat'-CM of being afraid. RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav termed the new order of the Nitish Kumar government as a 'Tughlaqi farman'.

Defamatory 'anti-govt' social posts a cybercrime in Bihar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has ordered the state police's Economic Offenses Wing to take necessary actions against those who share offensive and defamatory social media posts about the state government, any ministers or the Chief Minister. This comes as Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been receiving major flak for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The Economic Offenses Wing, IG Nayyar Hasnain Khan, in a letter to all secretaries of the state government, said that any persons and organisations making defamatory and offensive comments on social media against the government, respected ministers, parliamentarians, legislators, and government officials will be punished. "It has come to light that certain persons and organisations have been making defamatory and offensive comments on social media against the government, respected ministers, parliamentarians, legislators, and government officials," IG Khan wrote on the letter.

