Bihar: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Challenges CM Nitish Kumar To Form His Own Govt

After delivering his Independence Day speech, Union Minister Giriraj Singh targeted Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calling him an 'Amarbel'. The minister added that even if Nitish Kumar becomes the CM for 20 years he will never be able to become a tree and always remain an 'Amarbel' (dodder). Further while talking to News Agency, ANI, Singh stated that Nitish was given the Chief Minister's chair by the saffron party- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and added that he will never be able to become the CM on his own.

BJP's Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "Nitish Babu will break the record of being Chief Minister for 20 years, but he is like an 'amarbel' that will never be able to become a tree. Bharatiya Janata Party made him the Chief Minister last year. I challenge Nitish to form his own government."

BJP targets Tejashwi on 20 lakhs job promise

Taking a dig at the newly formed RJD-JDU alliance the Union Minister jibed that former foes RJD had targetted Nitish Kumar by calling him a snake and 'Paltu Chacha.' He said, "Now he (Nitish Kumar) has competition with his nephew who has the key to power. Earlier, Tejaswi promised 10 lakhs jobs and now he promised twenty, but they should remember that they will have to answer about every penny of the public."

He further added, "His nephew (Tejashwi Yadav) used to call Kumar 'Paltu Chacha' and Lalu Yadav also once said that he is like a snake who keeps changing his skin. I am not saying this, these are the comments which they made."

Nitish Kumar independence day speech

In his Independence Day speech today from Patna's Gandhi Maidan, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced plans for an additional 10 lakh jobs for the state's youth in addition to the prior pledge made by his deputy Tejashvi Yadav. He also hinted that the overall number of jobs produced may ultimately be higher. According to Kumar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United) coalition government want to create at least 10 lakh government jobs and another 10 lakh "employment opportunities" across a variety of industries in the state.

He said, "We will do so much to create jobs and employment opportunities for the children of the state -- in both government and outside -- that if we succeed, we want to take the figure to 20 lakhs." Earlier, Nitish Kumar resigned as CM and left the NDA's alliance to join hands with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav to again govern the state as Chief Minister but in the new alliance.