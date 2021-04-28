Bihar Unveils Stricter COVID-19 Curbs: Shops To Close By 4 Pm; Night Curfew From 6 Pm-6 Am

The Bihar government imposed stricter curbs to contain the spread of COVID-19 with the state recording 13,374 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. For instance, all shops will close by 4 pm instead of 6 pm from Thursday onwards. Moreover, the district administration will stagger market timings and allow neighbourhood shops to open on alternate days to avoid crowding. The timings of the night curfew have been extended from 6 pm to 6 am. Anyone violating the new curbs will be liable for legal action. At present, there are 94,276 active novel coronavirus cases in Bihar while 3,31,418 patients have been discharged and 2307 deaths have been reported.

Here are the fresh COVID-19 curbs in Bihar: