Bihar: Vikassheel Insaan Party Chief Mukesh Sahani Sacked From CM Nitish Kumar's Cabinet

After Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani refused to resign from the post of minister, putting the ball in the court of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Sahani on Sunday got sacked from the CM's cabinet. This comes nearly a week after three MLAs of Sahani's party joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

On March 24, Bihar BJP President and Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jaiswal had said that the Mukesh Sahani-led VIP is no longer with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state. Mukesh Sahani was serving as the Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries in the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Cabinet.

Three MLAs of the VIP joined BJP, making it the single-largest party in Bihar with 77 seats in the Assembly. The said legislators - Raju Singh, Mishrilal Yadav and Swarna Singh represent the Sahebganj, Alinagar and Gaura Bauram constituencies respectively. They joined the saffron party in the presence of Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, Deputy CMs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi and formally communicated their decision to Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Mukesh Sahani refuses to resign as Bihar Minister

Addressing a press conference in Patna on Thursday, Mukesh Sahani had contended that BJP which became the single-largest party in the Assembly by "snatching" the MLAs of other parties, doesn't have the right to demand his resignation on moral grounds. At the same time, Sahani maintained that CM Nitish Kumar had the right to sack him from the Bihar Council of Ministers. Sahani had said, "BJP got angry because I demanded reservation of Nishad community in SC or ST category. BJP got angry with us for demanding a caste census. I am the son of Nishad. I will continue to fight for the rights of my community."

Nitish Kumar attacked in Patna

In another news, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar was reportedly attacked by a man on Sunday in the Bakhtiarpur block of Patna district. According to reports, the police is currently interrogating the person. The CM has been on a private visit to the city for two days. In a video, CM Nitish can be seen offering floral tribute to a statue when a person rushing from behind punches him on the face. However, the CM did not feel it. The person has been taken into custody for questioning. The accused is reportedly mentally unstable.

Image: ANI