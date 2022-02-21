'Biharis Don't Support Ghotalebaaz': BJP MP On Lalu Yadav's Conviction In Fodder Scam

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal on Monday, February 21, took potshots at the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after the CBI court convicted RJD chief Lalu Yadav in the fifth fodder scam and pronounced a 5-year long jail term for him. Hailing the court’s judgement, Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jaiswal claimed that the people of Bihar never support a ‘Ghotalebaaz’ (Scamsters).

Some politicians are contemplating that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s conviction might draw his party some sympathy among the people and his party might draw support from Lalu's followers. Countering the argument, Lok Sabha MP from Bihar’s Bettiah claimed that there is no sympathy.

"People of Bihar have never liked 'Ghotalebaaz' and that is the reason why Lalu Yadav lost Lok Sabha elections even after being such a popular leader," Jaiswal said.

'RJD has lost its popularity': BJP MP

State BJP President averred that ‘RJD has lost its popularity' among the people and the party ‘will be finished soon.’

"His family members are continuously losing elections in the Lok Sabha and in future, his party will be finished. Voting for these types of people will further push Bihar into a pit," Jaiswal added.

Sharpening his attack against Lalu Yadav, the BJP leader said that the corruption done by Yadav was so horrid that even their then alliance partner Congress had to step away from the party, initiating a probe against him.

"The corruption was done so blatantly that even though his party was part of the Congress alliance at the Centre, the government was forced to prosecute him. He was sent to jail during the time of Congress government only,” Jaiswal told ANI.

“He had defrauded the government in a time when no one could have imagined stealing Rs 139 crore from the treasury,” the saffron party leader added.

Lalu Yadav sentenced to 5 years in jail

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment by a special CBI court in Ranchi, in connection to the fifth fodder scam case on Monday. He has also been slapped a fine of Rs 60 lakh. Yadav, who was arrested in 2013 first, was granted bail later that year. After his arrest in 2017 in connection to other fodder scam cases, he walked out of jail in April 2021, after procuring bail.

The CBI had filed a total of 170 charge sheets in connection to the Rs 950-crore scam of fraudulent withdrawal of public funds from government treasuries in various districts of undivided Bihar. Apart from Prasad, former MP Jagdish Sharma, the then Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Dhruv Bhagat, Animal Husbandry Secretary Beck Julius and Animal Husbandry Assistant Director Dr K M Prasad are the main accused.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/PTI)