Bihar’s Agriculture Minister Resigns; Second Major Setback For Govt After Law Min's Exit

Amid the rising crime graph in Bihar, political uncertainty seemed to be gripping the State. In the wake of major political development in the newly formed government, the State’s Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh resigned, his father Jagdanand Singh confirmed, claiming that he stepped down due to the issue of injustice done to farmers.

This follows Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reprimanding Sudhakar Singh at a Cabinet meeting responding to Singh’s comments, there are many thieves in the agriculture department and that he is the ‘sardar’ of them. Earlier Bihar’s tainted law minister Kartik Kumar had also quit on August 31, over an alleged criminal case.

Patna, Bihar | Someone needs to stand up for the farmers and the injustice being done to them. The Agricultural Minister took this up. Killing Mandi law ( Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee Act) has destroyed the farmers of state: Jagdanand Singh pic.twitter.com/WBNiq1qh7N — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

Sudhakar Singh’s father Jagdanand Singh confirmed the news on October 2, Sunday and said, “Bihar agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh submits his resignation to government,” citing he had stepped down on the issue of the scrapping of the Mandi law, “Someone needs to stand up for the farmers and the injustice being done to them. The Agricultural Minister took this up. Killing Mandi law ( Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee Act) has destroyed the farmers of the State.”

#WATCH | There is not a single wing of our (agriculture) dept that does not commit acts of theft. As I am the in-charge of the department, I become their Sardar (chief)...There are many more people above me: Bihar Agriculture Min S Singh, in Kaimur (12.09)



(Source: Viral video) pic.twitter.com/p6mNVRgr60 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

Sudhakar Singh’s’ 'thieves in my department’ comment irks CM Kumar

Agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh stoked controversy by commenting at a public rally in Kaimur, there were many thieves in his department and that he is the ‘sardar’ of them. He also claimed there are many ‘sardars’ over him. “There is not a single wing of our (agriculture) department that does not commit acts of theft. As I am the in-charge of the department, I become their Sardar. There are many other chieftains above me too. The government has changed, but the working style remained the same. Everything is the same as before," he said.

Following the incident, he was reprimanded by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a cabinet meeting.

Bihar agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh submits his resignation to government: Rashtriya Janata Dal's Bihar president & Sudhakar's father, Jagdanand Singh



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/rUQH9qtdBY — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

IMAGE: Republic Bharat