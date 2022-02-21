Bihar's Deputy CM Hails Conviction Of Lalu Yadav, Proclaims 'As You Sow, So You Reap'

With the CBI Court convicting Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fifth fodder scam on Monday, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi welcomed the judgement and proclaimed that the former Bihar CM is reaping the fruits of the seeds sown by him, contemplating that he is paying for his bad deeds.

Going by the phrase what goes around, comes around, Devi said, "As you sow, so you reap. This is what the outcome is. If we also do this, it will happen to us also. It is the tradition of the society -- as you sow, so you shall reap. It is the karma (deeds) that comes back."

Lalu Yadav sentenced to 5 years in jail term.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has been sentenced to 5 years imprisonment by a special CBI court in Ranchi, in connection to the fifth fodder scam case on Monday. He has also been slapped a fine of Rs 60 lakhs. Yadav, who was arrested in 2013 first, was granted bail later that year. After his arrest in 2017 in connection to other fodder scam cases, he walked out of jail in April 2021, after procuring bail.



अन्याय असमानता से

तानाशाही ज़ुल्मी सत्ता से

लड़ा हूँ लड़ता रहूँगा

डाल कर आँखों में आँखें

सच जिसकी ताक़त है

साथ है जिसके जनता

उसके हौसले क्या तोड़ेंगी सलाख़ें — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) February 21, 2022

The CBI had filed a total of 170 charge sheets in connection to the 950-crore scam of fraudulent withdrawal of public funds from government treasuries in various districts of undivided Bihar. Apart from Lalu Yadav, former MP Jagdish Sharma, the then Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Dhruv Bhagat, Animal Husbandry Secretary Beck Julius and Animal Husbandry Assistant Director Dr K M Prasad are the main accused.

While 99 currently face trial, 55 accused, including former Bihar Chief Minister Dr Jagannath Mishra have died, whereas, seven became government witnesses, two have accepted the charges against them and six are absconding.

What is the fodder scam?

The fodder scam came to light in January 1996 after a raid at the Animal Husbandry Department. The CBI named Prasad as an accused in June 1997. The agency framed charges against RJD Supremo and former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra. In September 2013, the trial court convicted Prasad, Mishra and 45 others in one of the cases related to the fodder scam and Prasad was imprisoned in Ranchi jail. In December 2013, Supreme Court granted bail to Prasad in the case while in December 2017, the CBI court found him and 15 others guilty and sent them to Birsa Munda prison.

Image: ANI/ PTI