Bihar's Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav To Meet Congress Supremo Sonia Gandhi Ahead Of Floor Test

The newly elected Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav is expected to meet Congress leader Sonia Gandhi after arriving in the capital on Thursday August 12 ahead of the upcoming floor test in the Bihar Assembly scheduled for August 24.

While speaking to the media regarding the Mahagathbandhan government on Thursday in the national capital, the DCM of Bihar said, "It's a natural alliance, not a deal. This is the real 'Mahagathbandhan' which was formed by Lalu Yadav Ji and Nitish Kumar. We welcomed Nitish Kumar's decision and came together."

Touching upon the promise of providing jobs to the people of the state, the DCM further added,"We do not do BJP-style politics that we will threaten and buy the leaders. We will provide jobs, let the trust vote be over. We are very serious on this issue. Within one month, you will see that Bihar will be the single-largest job-giving state in government jobs."

The meeting between DCM Yadav and Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi will be the first after the former returned to power in Bihar, as JD(U) head Nitish Kumar split from the BJP-led National Democratic Allaince (NDA) to form the Mahagathbandhan government in the state.

Nitish Kumar Demands Assembly Session For Floor Test On Aug 24

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wrote to Speaker Vijay Sinha seeking a special Assembly session on August 24. The Mahagatbandhan government wants this session to last till August 25 so that the floor test can be conducted. Moreover, the resolution for the removal of the Speaker might also be passed during these two days, as per sources.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Sinha who is a BJP MLA confirmed receiving a letter from Kumar but was tightlipped about its contents. As per sources, he is unlikely to step down as the Speaker.

Change of guard in Bihar

5 years after returning to the NDA fold, Nitish Kumar took another U-turn on Tuesday and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again. He submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form the Mahagatbandhan government. Thus, only BJP and the lone AIMIM MLA constitute the opposition space in Bihar now.

On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM respectively in the Raj Bhavan. This will be Kumar's 8th term as the Chief Minister.