Bihar's Law & Order Disturbed: Jitan Ram Manjhi On Murder Of Journalist In Araria

Former Bihar CM and President of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Jitan Ram Manjhi slammed the Bihar Government over the murder of a journalist in Araria. The journalist named Vimal Kumar Yadav was shot dead outside his house by unidentified men who showed up wearing masks.

Speaking to the media in Gaya on August 18, Manjhi also criticised the law and order situation in Bihar and said that the I.N.D.I.A is dreaming of winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

#WATCH | Gaya, Bihar: After the murder of a journalist in Araria, HAM founder and former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi says, "...A journalist is being killed, rapes and murders are happening...The law and order situation is disturbed in the state... " pic.twitter.com/yauGNw0StD — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2023

"This is what's happening. Journalists are being killed, rapes and murders are happening. The condition of law and order is disturbed in Bihar," Manjhi said. "They (I.N.D.I.A) are so confident that they will win the (2024) elections. I would like to tell them that they are daydreaming. The people of Bihar are noticing that there is no development (and) there is no stopping corruption," he further said.

BJP targets Bihar Government

Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary said that 'jungle raj' has returned in Bihar and called it a failure of the administration. "Ever since Nitish and Lalu formed an alliance, the rule of law in Bihar has disintegrated. We are witnessing a return of the 'Jungle Raj.' Sand and liquor mafias, cattle smugglers, and even murderers now operate openly. But Nitish’s rule of law is seen nowhere," he said.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan also questioned the Bihar CM saying, "He should go show these statistics to families of police officials who lost their sole breadwinner, he should show it to the family of that journalist."

According to Bihar police, Yadav was shot dead by four men at around 5.30 am in the Raniganj market area in Araria. Meanwhile, few suspects have been arrested by the Police for the crime. CM Nitish Kumar, earlier today, called the incident 'unfortunate' and said that he has instructed the officials to look into the matter.