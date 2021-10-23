Bihar's Mahagathbandhan In Ruins: RJD Asks Cong, "Why Not Contest All 543 Seats Alone?'

Breaking its silence on Congress' announcement of polling on all 40 seats in Bihar in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mahagathbandhan ally RJD on Saturday asked, 'Why just on 40 seats, contest on all 543 seats'. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, RJD MP Manoj Jha said that the regional party would in fact be happy if its ally is able to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and form its government on the centre. The statement comes after Congress called off its alliance with RJD in Bihar ahead of Bypolls in Bihar's Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur constituencies scheduled for October 30.

'Congress will stand on its own in Bihar': Tariq Anwar

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar took to his official Twitter handle to highlight the lessons learned from the Bihar by-polls. In a veiled attack at the RJD, Anwar said that Congress needs to stand on its own in the states, and not rely on the regional parties. Reacting to Anwar's tweet, Manoj Jha in the exclusive conversation with Republic, said that the senior leader must have watched his words before speaking. Manoj Jha called it the Congress party's attempt to 'extend its footprints in other regions of the country, where they lack support. "We have no qualms about it," the RJD leader said.

Manoj Jha also spoke on the RJD-Congress nexus amid tension, and said, "RJD chief Lalu Yadav and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi share a very good relationship. When everyone was against Sonia Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav stood by her without caring about the repercussions. Therefore, until and unless we receive something substantial from the high command, we will not add much value or put much premium on what a Twitter handle says at this point in time."

'Congress did not agree,' says RJD's Manoj Jha

RJD's tiff with Congress began when the former refused to cede a single seat either at Tarapur or Kusheshwarsthan in the upcoming by-polls stating 'it won't be able to win any seat' - fielding Arun Kumar for Tarapur and Ganesh Bharti in Kusheshwarsthan. While the RJD leader kept mum on the Tarapur seat, for the Kusheshwarsthan seat, he said, "The candidate we have put there belongs to this community which has remained unrepresented for last so many years. There was massive traction for that community, and therefore we wanted to have that community represented from Kusheshwarsthan and Congress did not agree."