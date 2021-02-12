Biker Gheraoed By Left Workers Enforcing Bangla Bandh To Oppose Mamata's Cops' Action

Normal life in West Bengal was partially affected on Friday due to the 12-hour state-wide bandh called by the Left Front in protest against police action on its activists during their march towards state secretariat Nabanna. However, a few incidents of minor clashes were reported in a few districts where protestors burnt tyres or stopped the vehicles. Protestors also offered roses to policemen in some areas.

In one of the videos accessed by Republic TV, protestors gheraoed a bike-borne man from passing through and it can be seen that after a scuffle, he was allowed to go.

West Bengal: Members of Left parties block a road near Sukanta Setu during 12-hour bandh called by the Left Front in the State pic.twitter.com/PtSs7LUAvf — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021

Meanwhile, schools in the state reopened for students of classes 9-12 after a gap of 11 months. They were shut in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kolkata: Schools in West Bengal today reopened for classes 9 to 12, following COVID19 protocols pic.twitter.com/qBpEjIaGIm — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021

12 hour Bangla Bandh

Left cadre blocked railway tracks and roads in Malda, Barddhaman, Raiganj, Asansol, Dankuni and parts of Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts during the bandh that began at 6 am. Protestors also offered roses to policemen in some areas.

Left activists demanding jobs clashed with police in central Kolkata's Esplanade area on Thursday as they tried to break through barricades during their march towards Nabanna, leading to injuries to several participants and also the police.

Road blockade at Paskura in support of the #BanglaBandh called by Left, associated parties, Congress condemning the brutal lathi charge & barbaric act of puppet police of TMC during yesterday's #NabbanaAvijan & demanding punishment of the guilty Police officicals. pic.twitter.com/AfWDsg7bqc — CPI(M) WEST BENGAL (@CPIM_WESTBENGAL) February 12, 2021

Calling for bandh in protest against the "brutal attack" by the police, Left Front chairman Biman Bose had claimed that over 150 students and young men and women were injured. Massive police presence was witnessed on the roads during the day to ensure that public transport functioned normally.

Left Front leader Sujan Chakraborty said that people have spontaneously responded in favour of the bandh. He said that school students have not been prevented from physically attending their classes. Meanwhile, Indian Secular Front leader Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui extended support to the bandh. Condemning the police action, he alleged that the TMC government conducts administrative repression even as it opposes the "unconstitutional activities" of the Centre.

Picketing at Chanditala, Medinipur in support of the 12 hrs #BanglaBandh condemning the brutal lathi charge and barbaric act of puppet police of TMC govt against student and youths of the Bengal during yesterday's #NabbanaAvijan.

Rise in protest ! pic.twitter.com/97AQjoFArx — CPI(M) WEST BENGAL (@CPIM_WESTBENGAL) February 12, 2021

