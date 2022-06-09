'Bikram Majithia In Danger As ADGP, Kejriwal Want Revenge': SAD Leader Harsimrat Badal

In another fierce attack on the Aam Aadmi Party-led (AAP) Punjab government and party chief Arvind Kejriwal, former Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal has claimed 'danger' to the life of her brother and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, who is presently in jail.

Her remarks came after she met Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Wednesday, following which she spoke to the media and expressed fear for her brother's safety inside the jail.

Naming ADGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu, who holds additional charge of prisons, Harsimrat Kaur Badal further alleged that the ADGP has a personal enmity with their family and will now use it against Majithia in jail. She also claimed Harpreet Sidhu can conspire to eliminate Majithia by framing him in a false case.

'Kejriwal and Harpreet Sidhu want to take revenge': Harsimrat Kaur Badal

While speaking to the media, Harsimrat Kaur Badal launched a scathing attack on Delhi chief minister AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and said that Kejriwal is upset as "he had to apologise to my brother".

"Bikram Singh Majithia had lodged a defamation case against the Arvind Kejriwal government after which the AAP government also apologised to him stating that whatever was said against him was false. Kejriwal has hidden anger within himself since he apologised. Now they have provided the additional charge of Prisons to ADGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu with whom we share personal issues", she further said.

She added that with the interference of Harpreet Singh in the matter, there is a risk for Bikram Majithia's life as there can be an attack on him.

"The situation in Punjab is very tense right now. Everyone can see it. Similarly, inside the jail as well situations are worse and now with the ADGP, any kind of attack can happen on Bikram inside the jail. Even a conspiracy can be also planted against him. Harpreet Singh Sidhu, as well as Arvind Kejriwal, has a common agenda which is to seek revenge", the SAD leader added.

In the meantime, SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal along with Gulzar Singh Ranike, Sharanijat Singh Dhillon, Manpreet Ayali, and the wife of Bikram Singh Majithia and Majitha MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia, went to meet the Governor.



Image: PTI