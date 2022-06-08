Bikram Majithia's Life Under 'dire Threat' From ADGP Sidhu, Claims Akali Dal

On Tuesday, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) claimed that there was a dire threat to incarcerated leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s life and that he was likely to be ensnared in a “false” case at the behest of ADGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu, who holds additional charge of Prisons.

Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Bikram Singh Majithia’s wife Ganieve Kaur has written in this connection to the police chief with a copy of the letter addressed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Shiromani Akal Dal (SAD) leaders Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Daljit Singh Cheema, citing the threat, urged the government to immediately remove the anti-drug task force chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu from the additional charge of Prisons. On the other hand, Bikram Singh Majithia is lodged in Patiala jail in connection with a drug case.

Bad blood relations between Harpreet Singh Sidhu and Bikram Singh Majithia

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD leaders claimed that Bikram Singh Majithia’s family members have grave apprehensions that the IPS officer would “misuse” his official position to accuse the former minister in another case.

“There has been bad blood between the families for generations with Harpreet Singh Sidhu’s family blaming Bikram Singh Majithia’s family for the death of their aunt. The animosity can be seen in the fact that Majithia’s grandfather had been shot by the security guard of Sidhu’s father while he was visiting the latter. This strained relationship and animosity were also withheld by Harpreet Singh Sidhu from the High Court before he embarked upon conducting an inquiry on the alleged role of Majithia in a drug case,” Grewal said.

According to Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Daljit Singh Cheema, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal was inimical to Bikram Singh Majithia since he was obliged to apologise to him for falsely accusing him of being involved in the narcotics trade. They said that filing a complaint against Majithia was also part of the AAP's 2017 poll plank.

SAD leaders said that was severe animosity between the families of Bikram Singh Majithia and Harpreet Singh Sidhu and that the IPS officer was eager to settle scores.

Former SAD minister Bikram Singh Majithia was arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act last year on the basis of a 2018 report of an investigation into drug racket in the state. The report was filed by Harpreet Singh Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.