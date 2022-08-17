After eleven convicts, sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder of seven members of her family, were released, Telangana IT and Industries Minister, KT Rama Rao on Wednesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his intervention to repeal the Gujarat government's decision on their release.

Speaking with ANI, the minister said "The decision of the state in this case is giving a wrong message to the nation. I request the Prime Minister to reconsider the law and order regarding these types of cases. I totally agree with what our PM said from the Lal Quilla about women's safety, but later on Independence Day evening, we witnessed a contrast in his sayings and actions when the decision to grant remission to 11 convicts came out."

"Recently a rape took place in Hyderabad, the perpetrators of the rape were minors and if an individual is capable of committing a crime as high as rape he should be tried as an adult. Today, unfortunately, the Indian Penal Code, when it comes to sexual harassment and sexual molestation, is not very strong," he added.

Bilkis Bano Gang Rape Case

On January 21, 2008, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai had sentenced the eleven accused to life imprisonment on the charge of gang rape and murder of seven members of Bilkis Bano's family. Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court.

These convicts had served over 15 years in jail after which one of them approached the Supreme Court with a plea for his premature release. The apex court had directed the Gujarat government to look into the issue of remission of his sentence following which the government formed a committee. The committee then took a unanimous decision in favour of remission of all the 11 convicts in the case, and a recommendation was sent to the state government.

On August 15, all the eleven convicts sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder of seven members of her family walked out of Godhra sub-jail after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy.

(With PTI & ANI Inputs)