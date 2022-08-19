Bilkis Bano Rapists' Release: TRS MLC Kavitha Calls For SC's Intervention, Writes To CJI

TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla on Friday penned a letter to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana urging the Supreme Court to intervene in the matter of release of 11 convicts' release in the Bilkis Bano rape case. On August 15, 2022, the Gujarat government released 11 convicts who had served 18 years of a life sentence handed to them after conviction in the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of 14 members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Slamming the release of the 11 men who were sentenced to life in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case, the Kavitha said, "Crimes such as rape shake the very core of our social conscience and seeing convicted rapists walk out freely on a day such as our Independence Day sends shivers down the spine of every woman and indeed every citizen who places their faith in the laws of the land the justice system of our country."

My letter to Hon’ble #CJI regarding the release of the 11 convicts in the #BilkisBanoCase of 2002. Bilkis was 21 years old & 5 months pregnant at the time when this heinous crime took place.

I implore the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India to save the nation’s faith in our laws. pic.twitter.com/jT6mbEYuQR — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) August 19, 2022

Union govt's guidelines for special remission were ignored, says TRS MLC

Telangana Chief Minister KCR's daughter alleged that the Gujarat government acted in ignorance of the Union Government's guidelines which said that special remission will be denied to rape, human trafficking, and POSCO convicts.

"Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and 5 months pregnant at the time when this heinous crime took place and to imagine her seeing her seeing her rapists walking free with impunity, then being garlanded and celebrated for release must have shattered her," Kavitha Kalvakuntla said.

Concluding her letter, the TRS leader urged Supreme Court to intervene in the matter to save the nation's faith in laws and in humanity.

On August 15, all 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2002 case of Bilkis Bano's gang rape and murder of her family members walked out of prison under the state government's remission policy.

Moreover, the convicts were greeted with sweets and garlands by their relatives and members of some outfits, which has been criticised by various quarters of society. More than 6,000 citizens, including human rights activists, have urged the Supreme Court to revoke remission sentences for the convicted in the 2002 Bilkis Bano case.