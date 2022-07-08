Binoy Viswam Writes To Scindia, Claims 'Indian Airlines Operating In Woeful Conditions'

In a recent development, CPI MP Binoy Viswam wrote to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia regarding the ‘woeful and dire’ safety conditions in which airlines are currently operating in the country.’

The CPI leader Binoy Viswam in his letter urged Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to ‘ensure a comprehensive review and audit of airlines across the country. The safety and well-being of passengers cannot be comprised under any circumstances."

CPI's Binoy Viswam said that there have been several incidents and emergency landings in the past few months due to adverse safety conditions of airlines.

Binoy Viswam in his letter said, “There have been around 21 mid-air safety incidents across different airlines, out of which 10 of them have occurred in the last month alone.”

“Along with this, multiple airlines have faced malfunctions such as non-operation of air conditioning which led to suffocation of passengers with medical conditions. Such a sorry state of affairs is unpardonable and creates tensions among the already apprehensive population regarding air travel,” he further added.

CPI leader Binoy Visvam further alleged that these issues are a “stark reminder that a meagre 4% of the population use air travel, placing India alongside some poorer African countries, in terms of the per capita consumption of air tickets. The rising burden of the airline with the increasing cost of aviation fuel further casts doubt in our mind regarding the compromise of safety procedures as a cost-cutting measure.” He further asserted, “It cannot be treated as an excuse to comprise on passenger safety.”

DGCA issues show cause notice to SpiceJet

Aviation regulator DGCA issued a show-cause notice Wednesday to SpiceJet after it reported eight technical malfunction incidents involving its planes over the last 18 days, flagging safety oversight, inadequate maintenance and payment-related shortage of spares.

SpiceJet has failed to “establish safe, efficient and reliable air services” under the terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, the notice issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated.

“The review (of the incidents) transpires that poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions (as most of the incidents were related to either component failure or system-related failure) have resulted in degradation of the safety margins,” it added.

Like SpiceJet, IndiGo and Vistara also suffered technical malfunction incidents on Tuesday.