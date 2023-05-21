Biplab Kumar Deb Flags 'outsider Influence', Triggers Rumbles Of Rift In Tripura BJP

Rumbings of a rift within the Tripura BJP are doing the rounds. Sources say a meeting of dissidents has been scheduled at former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb's house on Monday, 2022, ahead of a BJP state executive meet. The BJP executive meeting will take place at the Sepahijala district in Tripura. This will be the first BJP executive committee meet in the state since the party returned to power in the elections held in February. While the saffron party did win the polls, it lost nearly 11% vote share compared to the polls in 2018.

Deb, who was the chief minister of the first Bharatiya Janata Party government in Tripura, said influence of outsiders is hampering the growth of the BJP in Tripura. "Some people from the outside were interfering in the organisation and I have already made the party leadership aware of the happenings in the state. We will run the party under the leadership of Narendra Modi and JP Nadda. The government and organisation must work in the right direction," he said, without elaborating on who all he was referring to as "outsiders".

Asked who the outsiders were, Deb said: "You know well who the outsiders are." The 51-year-old former chief minister said that he has flagged his concerns before the party top brass and deed that "outsiders' influence in party affairs has to be ended."

"You people are aware of how outsider interference is taking place in the organisation. It is making the organisation weak. I am not an IAS or IPS officer, but I know how to strengthen the organisation. It was my duty to make the party leadership aware of the outsider interference and I did it," he added.

“The BJP is a disciplined party. We shall run the party under the leadership of Modiji and Amit Shah (Union home minister). But a section of outsiders is influencing the party. I have already informed our top leadership. I have full faith in Modiji and I shall work given to me in any capacity,” Deb was quoted saying.

Biplab Deb was in Delhi on Sunday evening.

The former CM, who is now a Rajya Sabha MP, made the remarks after the Tripura BJP made a number of changes in its organisational structure, including removing some mandal presidents, and presidents of booth committees.

The BJP came to power in Tripura for the first time in 2018 defeating the Manik Sarkar-led Communist Party of India (Marxist) which had been in power in the state for more than two decades. Deb was made chief minister, but was soon replaced by his once close aide Manik Saha.