Birbhum INVESTIGATION: Horrified Eyewitnesses Reveal Massacre's Extent, 6 Inconsistencies

Families wiped out, diesel poured over young children, a grandmother brutally murdered, entire families allegedly chopped into pieces, doors locked and all set ablaze. Republic Bangla has probed the horrific massacre in West Bengal's Birbhum, uncovered the barbaric brutality that transpired, and uncovered six inconsistencies. The Team Republic spoke to 20 eyewitnesses, revealing the chilling extent of the bloodbath.

At least eight people, including women and children, were burnt alive at Rampurhat's Bogtui village in Birbhum district on March 22 in a suspected act of retribution for the killing of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat leader. So ghastly was the monstrosity that the real death-count is also still uncertain.

The sister of one of the victims told Republic: "We demand strict punishment, a 10-year-old child was burnt. He was studying in Class 5. My 18-year-old sister recently got married. She was studying in college. She was also burnt. My mother requested not to kill my sister and her husband. They did not pay any heed. First, all of them were murdered then bodies were piled up and burnt using diesel. They even locked the door from outside."

The father of another victim says, "She (his daughter) was crying on call, 'Save me, save me, Nana save me'. I rang the Rampurhat Police, You tell me why they did not come (to save us)? I am only upset about that. Why didn't they come?" he asked.

Inconsistencies that the Republic Banga team found:

Casualties: While the Police has maintained that eight people were killed in the incident, eyewitnesses told Republic that 10 people were charred to death.

Families of the victims deny the short-circuit claim by top leaders of TMC. "How can they say that they died from Short-circuit? How did they day? A drunkard would also say that their death was not due to a short circuit. If some big leader of the party dies, then there would be justice," a woman said.

As footage came in, eyewitnesses were face-to-face with police recounting how the cops were informed but they did not act on time. "They couldn't send the police to our place, What will happen if they come now? What good will come out of it? Nothing is there anymore. We wanted their (Police) help on that day when my mother constantly pleaded for help. Whom should I call where should we go? We couldn't understand anything. I had tried reaching out to the police from various other areas too. The Rampurhat Police could have easily saved us from the massacre. They were just 10 minutes away," the sister of a victim said.

As homes were reduced to cinders, the flames visible for kilometres went unnoticed.

The eyewitness said, "Rampurhat Police did nothing. They were just 10 minutes away."

There has been an attempt to say this was not revenge killing and it was not linked to the murder of TMC Panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh.

'They chopped my mother down with an axe and burnt her alive'

A daughter of one of the victims said that her mother was killed in front of her son. "My son said, 'They killed grandmother in front of our eyes'. They attacked grandmother with an axe. After that they left, we gave water to her and she directed us to leave the place, or else they will murder us also'. My son has seen everything from a distance. They have seen that their grandmother was alive and was trying to move. Then the goons started shouting, 'She is alive, she is alive'. Then she was burnt alive using diesel'.

In our investigation, Republic Bangla also reached out to a man whose mother was massacred in front of him. "My mother has been killed brutally. Her body was chopped and burnt using diesel. They struck my mother on the head, cut the throat and stomach."

#BengalBloodbath: 8 or 10 victims?

The police and West Bengal government has claimed that eight people died in the incident. But in an alarming discrepancy in our investigation, eyewitnesses claimed that 10 people were killed.

"They did not give us the bodies. She was my daughter. 10 people, my entire family is finished. How will they realise our pain? We lost everything," a person said.

When asked how many bodies were found, he said, "10 bodies were found. All 10 bodies were found. They are saying 8 people which is not true. It's 10 people out of which 3 were children." He also alleged that bodies were buried without their information "in the hurry to cover up the incident."

Mixing up of names of the dead?

While identifying the dead continues, those alive have been named as dead. "I am alive. My name is Banirul Sheikh," said a person whose name was added to the deceased person.

'Reached out to TMC district president; no help'

A local resident said that he had requested TMC district president Anubrata Mondal four times in context of the TMC Panchayat leader creating turmoil before his murder. "Have informed him that Bhadu is creating turmoil and any time someone will be murdered. I went to Anubrata Mondal with a group of local residents. I wrote to Mamata Banerjee also. I have informed Anarul Sheikh and SDPO as well. No one paid any heed to us. These people have to take responsibility for the incident."

Currently, an air of fear and heartwrenching despondency engulf the people of Birbhum. They say they are still in fear. "We are being still threatened that they would murder us. We could be murdered any day," the victim's father said.

The Rampurhat violence has triggered what looks like an exodus. The investigative project in Birbhum has not just torn open the reality of what has happened in Birbhum but also raised questions on many inconsistencies.